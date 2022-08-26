Apple iPhone flagships including iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11

If you are looking to get in hand with a new flagship performer by Apple, then this must be a great time for you to get this new upgrade. However, this offer comes right before Apple has been gearing up toward launching its new refreshed lineup for this year which is the Apple iPhone 14 series.

This new offer has been availed on popular eCommerce giants including Amazon and Flipkart too. To know more about the discount you can have a look at the details down below:

Apple iPhones getting major discounts

The iPhones which have got major discounts including the popular iPhone 13 and then an iPhone 12 and at last even iPhone 11 series too.

Here the latest new flagship which is the iPhone 13 comes for a discounted pricing of Rs. 65,999 on the Amazon platform where the pricing has gone down by 17 percent from its original price, and now talking about the pricing side of the next popular flagship which is the Apple iPhone 12.

Now, this iPhone comes at a price of Rs. 65,990 and now comes for a discounted pricing of Rs. 53,999. And then if you are looking for an older but still capable flagship then you can have a look at this iPhone 11 which has now got a major price slash bringing its pricing down below Rs. 40,000 and making it more affordable for many users. This iPhone gets a price slash by 15 percent which brings down its pricing from Rs. 49,900 to just Rs. 39,999.

Adding more details about this offer, it’s been also said that e-commerce giants including both Amazon and Flipkart are also providing more bank offers which can be added above this discounted pricing of these smartphones.

Also, if you are having an older smartphone then you can also be a part of the exchange program provided by these eCommerce giants and get a total discount of more than Rs. 10,000 depending on the condition of the smartphone you are looking forward to exchanging.

Conclusion – Should you buy these or wait for iPhone 14?

This smartphone from Apple has been among the best-selling phones. Although it’s quite evident that the upcoming iPhone 14 series will be getting a major upgrade in features if we talk about the processor side, the standard variant of iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 will be the same which will be the A15 Bionic Soc however, the iPhone 14’s A15 Bionic chipset will be tweaked with extra clock speed so there will be a performance difference but not significantly.

Other iPhones like iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 comes with A14 and A13 Bionic chipset respectively. Although, for the people who are looking for a great flagship then this new flagship itself can a great choice.