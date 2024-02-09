Apple has been making its way to top headlines for a long time with the release of its Apple Vision Pro, and people have been sharing their excitement for the new innovative launch right after making the innovative launch; we again have got you covered with some amazing new leaks on the upcoming new iPhone SE smartphone, the iPhone SE 4 Smartphone.

Apple iPhone’s budget-friendly model, also known as the SE model, has been among the best-selling budget-friendly iPhones for a long time.

However, after nearly a gap of more than two years, we again have got you covered with some new leaks on the new Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone; we have leaks sharing that the smartphone will be undergoing a massive upgrade over its predecessor models, including there will be a profound change on design as well as the specification side too.

So if you are looking for a new smartphone upgrade for pocket-friendly pricing? Then here we have got you covered with all the details you need to know.

Apple iPhone SE 4 latest leaks hint at a Dynamic Island display

After launching the previous iPhone SE in 2022, we again have covered you with some new leaks on the Apple iPhone SE 4. Talking about the leaks, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will come with a dedicated Dynamic Island display inspired by the iPhone 14 Pro and the entire Apple iPhone 15 series.

So, finally, Apple might bid goodbye to those thick notch displays from the Apple iPhone SE series, and to make it a bit more exciting buy for consumers, the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 is also expected to have a significant resemblance with the forthcoming iPhone 16 too, however talking about the dimensions, we might get to see the smartphone going similar with previous and older, iPhone XR smartphone.

To give you a brief about the smartphone, you will see the all-new Apple iPhone SE 4 taking resemblance from the iPhone 16 in terms of the design side and talking about the dimensions; the all-new budget-friendly flagship will resemble the iPhone XR.

That was all about the design side. Now, talking about the camera side, as per the latest leaks, we have the Apple iPhone SE 4, which is expected to come with a dedicated single camera on the rear side.

The leak about the smartphone went from a famous tipster, @MajinBuOfficial, where the Apple iPhone SE 4 render image was shared, leaving hints for the Dynamic Island display and a single rear camera. To have a brief idea about how the Apple iPhone SE 4 will look alike, check out the images below.

Other leaked specs for the Apple iPhone SE 4

Talking about the other leaked details, the Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone is expected to come with the latest new processor, whereas tipsters are having their eyes on the latest new A17 SoC from the upcoming Apple iPhone 16.

However, let’s not keep the hopes high as for price cut, there is a chance that Apple may settle for previously released bionic chipsets too. Talking about the display side, the smartphone will come with a more prominent 6.1-inch display, and it will be an OLED panel.

Moreover, we also expect that the new Apple iPhone SE 4 will get a bigger battery, and of course, to comply with EU regulations, we will see the phone coming with a USB Type-C port, too.

Apple iPhone SE 4 – Launch Details

Now, talking about the sweetest part in the article, when will Apple iPhone SE 4 launch? As per the tipster, the launch of this new Apple iPhone SE 4 has been predicted for 2025.

However, as solid renders and leaks are coming out about this phone, there is a high chance that Apple may surprise us with this new flagship, just like how they did with Apple Vision Pro too. We will update you with more details about the new Apple iPhone SE 4 in the coming time.