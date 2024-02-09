In 2023, the U.S. stock market celebrated impressive gains, coupled with a GDP figure that exceeded expectations. However, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki gives a stark warning against overlooking underlying issues that may paint a less optimistic picture.

Kiyosaki attributes the stock market’s upward trajectory to President Biden’s decision to raise the debt ceiling. In a tweet, he highlighted the increasing national debt, stating, “America’s debt is going up … so stock market going up.” He expressed concern, bluntly stating, “America is broke.”

In a significant move, Fitch Ratings responded to Kiyosaki’s concerns by downgrading the United States’ long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from AAA to AA+. The credit rating agency cited “expected fiscal deterioration,” a “high and growing government debt burden,” and an “erosion of governance” as reasons for the downgrade.

Kiyosaki didn’t mince words in response to the downgrade, predicting a “crash landing” for the U.S. economy. He attributed the impending crisis to actions by the Federal Reserve, Treasury, and corporate leaders, likening their decision-making to being under the influence of “smoking fantasy weed.”

Amidst the economic uncertainties, Kiyosaki recommended traditional safe-haven assets: gold, silver, and Bitcoin. His preference leans toward physical bullion rather than ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares and iShares Silver Trust due to his aversion to counterparty risk.

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Urges Action in the Face of Looming Economic Challenges

Renowned author of the bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki gives a stark warning and has reiterated his concerns about the U.S. economy, delivering a stark prediction of investor losses amidst potential bank failures and a looming global economic crash.

Bail Out: Kiyosaki’s Aviation Metaphor

Taking to social media platform X, Kiyosaki drew on his experience in U.S. Navy Flight School, stating, “In U.S. Navy Flight School, student pilots learn how to fly and how to crash their plane.” He emphasized the need for financial preparedness, stating that those unaware of how to handle their money may face losses as banks falter and the world economy takes a hit.

Warning Signals: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin as Parachutes

Kiyosaki, a vocal advocate for alternative investments, once again gives a stark warning to his followers to consider safer havens. Describing gold, silver, and bitcoin as “parachutes” for a personal soft landing, he expressed concern about the decline of what he calls “fake money” and emphasized the role of these assets in navigating economic uncertainty.

Stock and Bond Market Crash Predictions

This recent warning follows Kiyosaki’s earlier prediction of imminent crashes in stock and bond markets. He has consistently cautioned about the potential for the U.S. economy to slip into a depression and even suggested the possibility of another war.

Bitcoin Advocacy: A Shield Against Financial Threats

Known for endorsing Bitcoin alongside traditional precious metals, Kiyosaki believes that the cryptocurrency protects against potential manipulation by entities like the Federal Reserve, the Biden administration, and Wall Street bankers. He predicts a significant surge in Bitcoin’s value, foreseeing it reaching $150,000 and advises investors to keep a close eye on the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

Navigating the Economic Turbulence

As economic uncertainties loom, Robert Kiyosaki’s warnings echo through his familiar call to action: invest in tangible assets like gold, silver, and bitcoin. His aviation metaphor serves as a reminder to be financially prepared for potential crashes in the market. Whether these predictions materialize or not, Kiyosaki’s advice underscores the importance of diversification and vigilance in navigating the unpredictable landscape of the global economy.

