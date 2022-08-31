Apple is already developing iPhone 15 series for next year

As of now, there is a lot of hype floating around about this upcoming new iPhone 14 series which is said to be launched on the 7th of September through a new launch event named Far Out by Apple.

Already there are a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about this year’s flagship itself but if we make a deep dive in, we have reports claiming that alongside launching this new iPhone 14 series Apple is also working towards the development of its next year iPhone 15 series for the next year.

Let’s now get to know more about this new iPhone 15 series which will be making its way to launch by next year:

Apple iPhone 15 is in the development phase

There are a lot of changes speculated with this year’s flagship which is the new iPhone 14 series. These changes are expected to only feature in the top-tier Pro models of this year’s iPhones which include both iPhone 14 Pro and also iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Although, we will get to know everything about what Apple will be bringing for this year during its launch already iPhone 15 is in the development phase.

However, to see iPhone 15 series we will have to wait for more than a year or so. But, if we go with the rumors and leaks floating around about this new iPhone 15, it’s been said that this new iPhone will be coming with a lot of hardware changes onboard.

Getting to the feature side, this time it’s been said that Apple will be making its shift to the universally used USB-C port perhaps ditching its Lightning port just like they did it for their iPad lineups.

There are many such administrations from Europe and US who have been requesting Apple towards moving to the universally accepted ports in order to support better connectivity features.

Adding more details about this new iPhone, it’s been said that there will be a massive upgrade seen within the camera department as well.

All this time, Apple has sticked towards providing a duo camera setup for the standard model and also a trio camera setup alongside a sensor for the Pro models.

However, for iPhone 15 series we expect Apple to bring innovations towards the camera side where it’s been said that this new iPhone will be coming with an improved periscope camera technology and also we expect these new iPhones to come with an improved chipset, probably it will be Apple’s Bionic A17 SoC. This new processor will be getting a bigger upgrade compared to its previous year’s SoC.

Talking about the upgrade side, it’s been said this new chipset will be manufactured under the 3NM process which promises to provide better efficiency and improved performance too.