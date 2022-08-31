AMD announces new Ryzen 7000 series Desktop Processors

AMD scheduled its first live product launch event after several years, for this event AMD launched its new refreshed lineup of desktop processors which has been built to support the latest desktop PC motherboard architecture.

Also, AMD has announced this new processor by promising double the performance, and also there is an upgrade when it comes to providing efficiency too.

AMD promises a great balance between high performance and also better efficiency compared to its previously launched processor. To know more details about this new AMD 7000-based series, you can have a look at the complete details mentioned down below:

AMD 7000 series Desktop Processor launched

However, there are no such extra details have been revealed about the architecture of these new desktop processors but we do have details about how AMD has again worked on its research and development towards archiving this level of improvement for this year’s processor. This new desktop processor will be the 4th generation chipset which will again feature AMD’s Zen processor architecture.

There are many points where AMD has announced significant improvement which is especially for AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series desktop chipset.

This new processor comes with the support for faster and more efficient DDR5 DRAM and a faster I/O also this new processor comes with the support for PCIe Gen 5.0 which is used for storage and graphical purpose.

Talking more about this new chipset, this new processor has been manufactured under the 5NM process and is manufactured by TSMC.

Also, the I/O has been built under the 6NM process. This processor is actually a great improvement compared to the previous year’s chipsets which were actually built under the manufacturing process of 7NM and 14NM based on the Zen 3 architecture.

Adding more features to this chipset, AMD also has added a performance upgrade in AI which will be supporting AVX-512 instructions.

As compared to Zen 3 architecture, this new Zen 4 architecture doesn’t feature any sort of complete redesigning but there is a massive change within the motherboard architecture which will be coming with the AM5 socket.

Now, getting to the main part, it’s been said that this new flagship processor comes with the support for a peak clock speed of up to 5.7GHz and also comes with support for overclocking too. Just like previous years’ AMD 4 sockets, AMD says it will support new set motherboards and sockets for many generations.

Ryzen 9 5980X VS Ryzen 9 7950X

If we compared the flagship chipset lineup from AMD’s 5000 series and the recently launched AMD 7000 series. Then, it’s been said that this new flagship processor gets an upgrade of 13% in Instruction Per Cycle and there is an upgrade of 29% in single threat performance and a 44% upgrade in multithreaded performance, and also a 47% upgrade in watts efficiency.

Pricing for this new AMD 7000 series desktop processor

If we go by the reports, the pricing for these new processors ranges from $249 to $699.