Apple is reportedly moving iPad production out of China

According to what sources informed Reuters, Foxconn which is a major Apple supplier is moving some production of the iPad and Macbook from China to Vietnam.

Sources informed that this action is being taken because of the trade war between the nation and President Donald Trump’s administration.

If this happens, it will be for the first time that the iPad will be manufactured outside China.

Apple will be now, Made in Vietnam

The improvement comes as the active organization of President Donald Trump urges US firms to move creation out of China. During Trump’s presidency, the United States has focused on made-in-China hardware for higher import duties, and limited supplies of segments created utilizing US innovation to Chinese firms it regards a national security hazard.

“As a matter of company policy, and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our work for any customer or their products”. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment- said Foxconn in a statement.

Shifting iPad production to Vietnam will mark the first time Foxconn has assembled the device outside of China.

This isn’t the first indication we’ve had that Apple is looking to seed its global supply chain beyond China.

