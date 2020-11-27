- You can stop Google from tracking your computer by following simple steps.
- When you’re signed into Google, it tracks your activity and location on any device.
- In case you stop Google from tracking your computer you will you’ll lose Google’s ability to personalize its services based on your web behavior and location.
Google has answers to everything! And by everything, we also mean it also has information about where you are and what your online search activity has been. If Google is enabled on your device, be careful all your information is with Google already.
This feature is given to you of course because it has its benefits. If you notice carefully, you will easily discover that Google offers you information and assistance that’s more relevant to you. It happens just because of the access you give Google to your device. However, if you do not want or feel the need for this feature, you can turn it off anytime you want. Google can be disabled anytime you want.
How to stop Google from tracking your computer
- Launch the web browser on your computer and head straight to the Google webpage. On the top right corner of your screen there will be an icon of your avatar present, click on that.
- In case you are not logged-in to your account, log in first.
- Navigate to the dropdown menu and tap on “Manage your Google Account.”
- When your account page appears, click on “Privacy & Personalization’.
- Later head to the “Data & personalization” page.
- In the “Activity controls” section, click “Web & App Activity.” This service controls Google’s ability to track and store your search activity.
- In case you don’t want Google to track this, uncheck the box for “Include Chrome history and activity from sites, apps, and devices that use Google services.” You’ll see a warning that Google will lose its ability to personalize many of its services for you. To confirm, scroll down and click “Pause.”
- With the back button return to the Data & personalization page.
- In the Activity controls section, click “Location History.” This service controls Google’s ability to track and record your location on whatever device you are using this Google account — phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. If you don’t want your location tracked, turn off “Location History” by clicking the button so it slides to the left. You’ll see a warning that Google will lose its ability to personalize many of its services based on your location. To confirm, scroll down and click “Pause.”
- Turn off “YouTube History” to prevent Google from tracking the videos you watch on that site by simply heading back Data & personalization page.
- If you get a change of heart you can always turn it back to normal whenever you want.