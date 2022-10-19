Apple launches TV 4K featuring a A15 Bionic chipset, USB Type-C port and more

The Cupertino giant, Apple has finally released their new TV series with the announcement of the massive improvement for this year, which is to bring the new 4K model of the Apple TV. This new upgrade to the Apple TV series was possible when Apple reportedly upgraded the chipset inside.

For the people who aren’t previously launched the Apple TV series used to come from the A12 Bionic inside, but now the chipset has been improved to the latest new A15 Bionic where the chipset has been reportedly redesigned to provide this Apple TV 4K further improvements, such as gaining the support for HDR10+ content. If you are also willing to know more about this Apple TV 4K, here we have brought the complete updates you should be knowing:

Apple TV 4K – What does it feature?

Apple has quietly upgraded it’s Apple TV 4K and makes its way to launch officially with the iPad (tenth Generation) and also Apple M2 chipset-controlled iPad Masters.

As with the later tablets, the newly launched Apple TV 4K appears to be nearly identical from the design perspective if we compare it with other previously launched series.

People who notice every small thing see that this new Apple TV 4K is comparatively smaller in size and also its weight has been trimmed down by half compared to its previous year’s models. With such a design change and the change in size and weight, we feel that Apple could have probably removed the fan component from the product.

Also, as good news Apple has started making its transition from its newly developed Lightning Port to a universally used Type-C port, and with this Apple TV 4K, Apple has shown up its next step towards building a USB Type-C port supporting the Apple TV series for this year.

The new Apple TV 4K supports Thread, allowing the device to be used as a smart home hub with HomeKit and Matter.

This new Apple TV 4K gets a massive upgrade on the performance side bt including the new A15 Bionic chipset and also ther has been a bigger upgrade on the CPU side with upto 50% of improvement and also a 30% of improvent in Graphical capabilties has been recorded as well. Furthermore, the new model supports HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6 connection, all of which were featured on its predecessor.

Apple TV 4K – Price

The new Apple TV 4K costs $129 with 64 GB of storage, which is $50 cheaper than the previous model. In comparison, Apple costs US$149 for 128 GB of storage, Ethernet, and Thread integration. Pre-orders will start to delivery in early November.