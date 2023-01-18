Apple Mac Pro will be last computer powered with Intel chipset

In preparation for switching from the Intel chipset to the recently developed Apple M series chipset, Apple has now officially said goodbye to its final Intel-powered machine, the new Apple Mac Pro.

Among the most potent computers available were those from Apple’s Mac Pro range. Despite being the most powerful, it was still the computer that was powered by Intel’s most recent new chipset.

Apple Mac Pro and Mac Mini computers were both discontinued

If you’ve been wondering, is the Apple Mac Pro with Intel chipset the only model that has been retired? The existing Apple Mac Mini laptops with Intel-powered chipsets have been discontinued by the Cupertino giant, thus the answer is no.

For those who may not be aware! We were able to witness Apple’s announcement of their intentions to switch to the new Apple-made chipset from the Intel SoC.

According to the allegation, Apple will switch to the new chipset in the next two years, with the announcement taking place in 2020.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg was the first to notice the disappearance of the Apple M series chipset. Along with this assertion, Mark also disclosed a potential Apple intention to create a new, powerful processor with 152 graphics cores and 48 CPU cores.

But Apple had to abandon the notion of producing this chipset due to the exponential expense involved in designing and creating the new chipset.

What are the newest alternatives to PCs using Intel processors?

The new Mac Mini is currently available if you’ve been considering what you could purchase in place of the new Apple Mac Pro with an Intel chipset.

Speaking of the more expensive Mac Mini, Apple has officially unveiled its brand-new devices, which will be powered by the most cutting-edge M2 Pro SoC. In this case, Apple has also included a dedicated 16GB of RAM along with a speedier storage option of up to 512 GB.

So, what’s the pricing of this computer? Apple has officially released the new Mac Mini, which retails for $1,299, at a premium price.

Is there a new Mac Pro with an Apple chipset launched?

If you’ve been wondering whether the Apple Mac Pro with M series would ever be released, you can currently only get your hands on the brand-new Apple Mac Mini, which was only released this year. The M series chipset for the new Apple Mac Pro has not yet been released, but soon we may see Apple officially releasing the chipset.