Apple MacBook Air 2022 – Complete details we know so far

Rumors of a new MacBook Air 2022 have persisted, especially following the announcement of the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs last year.

Following the success of those new computers, as well as the still-potent MacBook Air with M1, all eyes are on Apple to provide an even better version of its inexpensive ultraportable.

The design of the MacBook Air is beginning to seem dated in comparison to the sleek and light laptops from Dell and Asus. Both in terms of aesthetics and computing power, there is still much potential for growth.

According to current reports, the MacBook Air 2022 will include a redesigned design with lower display bezels, an M2 processor, and a slew of new colors.

The possible launch date for Apple MacBook Air 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman earlier predicted that the MacBook Air 2022 will be released in the second half of 2022, but we have yet to hear anything more precise. That puts us in the realm of conjecture. We’d speculate that the next MacBook Air will be introduced in the spring of 2022, given Apple has previously released new MacBook Air computers around a certain time.

It might provide a new option to the forthcoming MacBook Pro machine, which will undoubtedly be quite expensive and geared toward professionals.

Expected pricing for Apple MacBook Air 2022

The Air is now the most economical option to acquire a MacBook, starting at $999. We expect Apple will mostly maintain that cost in order to compete with Windows laptops. Nevertheless, like with many Apple products, anticipate the price to rise when more RAM and storage are added.

Expected Specifications for Apple MacBook Air 2022

The latest MacBook Air made headlines when it was introduced with the Apple M1 processor, a piece of silicon built in-house by Cupertino engineers. It performed well given that it is based on ARM’s RISC architecture rather than the x86 architecture used in Intel-powered MacBooks and Windows laptops.

The Apple M2 processor is expected to be used in the MacBook Air. This device, which is planned to employ a 4-nanometer production node, is intended to prioritize efficiency above the raw performance provided by the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

According to a different scenario from The Information, Apple’s new CPU for the MacBook Air is codenamed Ibiza and might be based on 3-nanometer technology.

RAM & storage will most probably begin at the same levels as the current Air, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD capacity. However, we wouldn’t be shocked if Apple offered 16GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 1TB for the MacBook Air 2022.

