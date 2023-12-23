The holiday season just got a whole lot brighter for Apple enthusiasts, because the MacBook Air M1 is on sale at prices that would make even Scrooge smile (or at least raise an eyebrow). If you’ve been eyeing this sleek wonder but were put off by the price, there’s some excellent news for you!

Forget Apple’s official pricing of Rs. 99,900; big Indian e-commerce shops are cutting those figures like gingerbread cookies on Black Friday. Let’s take a look at the greatest bargains and choose your ideal Christmas tech treat:

JioMart: The Price Buster (Rs. 74,990!)

JioMart is the most cost-effective alternative, with the M1 Air available for Rs. 79,990. But hold on, there’s more! HDFC Bank members can get an additional Rs. 5,000 off the final price, bringing it down to a jaw-dropping Rs. 74,990. Can you hear carols being sung by your bank account?

Croma: The Solid Saver (Rs. 75,900)

Croma comes in second, with the Air priced at Rs. 80,900. Again, our trusted HDFC Bank card comes through with a Rs. 5,000 immediate discount, bringing the total to Rs. 75,900. While it is not as inexpensive as JioMart, it is still a good offer that will not have you singing the blues.

Inspire: The Decent Discounter (Rs. 77,940)

Inspire comes in third place, with the Air costing Rs. 82,940. But don’t worry, the HDFC Bank card discount fairy is at work again, lowering the total price to Rs. 77,940. While it is the most expensive of the three, it is still much less than Apple’s official price, so happy shopping!

Apple aficionados may recall the M1 Air’s unfavorable price increase when its successor, the M2 Air, came in 2022. The M1 rose from Rs. 92,900 to Rs. 99,900 as a result of a sour combination of rupee difficulties and global pressures.

But don’t worry, these holiday deals may be the best they’ve been since the hike! While they don’t quite hit the Rs. 73,000 pre-hike sweet spot, they’re certainly a Christmas feast for your tech wallet.

Why the M1 Air Rocks Your Holiday Cheer?

This isn’t just any old laptop, people. The M1 Air is powered by Apple‘s own groundbreaking M1 CPU, making it a performance powerhouse capable of handling even the most demanding activities like video and photo editing (something its Intel-powered forefathers couldn’t dream of).

But the enchantment does not end there. This beauty has an incredible battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge (you read that correctly!). Say goodbye to battery worry and hello to all-day productivity (or binge-watching, whichever you prefer).

Did we mention the featherweight design? It’s the definition of portability, weighing only 1.29kg and only 16.1mm thick. Put it in your sleeve or bag and set out to conquer the world, one coffee shop at a time.

So, Should You Grab This Holiday Deal?

If you’ve always wanted a powerful, portable, and beautiful laptop that won’t have you singing the “broke song” after the holidays, the answer is a resounding YES! These offers are like Santa’s cookies: once gone, gone forever. Don’t let procrastination be your Grinch this holiday season. Grab your HDFC Bank card (if you have one), head to your favorite merchant, and give the gift of electronics this Christmas season.

Remember, you deserve some tech cheer beneath the Christmas tree (or Diwali diya, or Hanukkah menorah – we celebrate all holidays here!). Go forth, Apple enthusiasts, and take advantage of these M1 Air discounts before they vanish like reindeer on Christmas Eve!