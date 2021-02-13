Apple Pay adds Bitcoin support through BitPay

Well, when we were just talking about Apple making a crypto wallet, the tech giant added Bitcoin support to Apple Pay. The integration was made through BitPay one of the largest cryptocurrency service providers all over the world. The company announced that BitPay MasterCard holders could add those cards in their Apple Pay wallet. And then use that card to make purchases in various places. Do note that this option is only available in the US as of now. Reports also suggest that Google Pay and Samsung Pay might bring support soon.

BREAKING: Apple customers can now use #bitcoin via Apple Pay — Market Meditations (@MrktMeditations) February 12, 2021

Apple’s adoption to crypto!

Apple has come a long way when we think about cryptocurrency. There was a time when the company was removing BTC wallets from its App Store. And now it has added the option to make purchases using the cryptocurrency through its own app. This makes two things possible. Firstly the fact that Apple doing something brings validation and other companies follow suit too. And secondly, this instils trust in the mind of the users and hence making crypto more widely usable.

Apple used to ban and remove #Bitcoin wallets years ago. I'd say with that in mind, the shift is newsworthy. — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) February 12, 2021

Replying to the recent adoption of Bitpay by Apple, the company’s CEO said they have a huge number of BitPay users who want to spend their crypto in different places. And by adding their card’s support in Apple pay, this will be possible. The company will also add support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay very soon making the use of Bitcoin even easier for its users. Apple embracing cryptocurrency will lead to a dramatic impact on the currency’s future positively.

Apple choosing BitPay rather than native support

Being the largest provider of crypto services, security is not a problem for them. In fact, the company has constantly been working on improving its security and making the usage of their services as fast and smooth as possible. Their app has a lot of options that make the use of crypto to purchase things a real breeze. BitPay card can be sued to instantly convert cryptocurrency to dollars and load it into the card to make payments and buy things. At the same time, this card can also be used to withdraw cash at the ATM. You can also purchase gift cards using the Bitpay card from a huge number of stores. As of now, their card support Bitcoin, Etherium, Bitcoin cash, USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD.

