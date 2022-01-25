Apple postponed deletion of in-app accounts till 30th of June

The deadline for developers to provide an in-app account termination solution has been extended by Apple until June 30. The change, initially announced in October of last year, was meant to go into effect on January 31.

Extending the Exception for In-App Purchases

In addition to the expansion for in-app account cancellation criteria, Apple has expanded the parameters that allow programmers to offer purchase alternatives other than in-app purchases for apps that deliver real-time person-to-person services between two users. The regulations will be in force until June 30.

Last year, Apple mandated that developers that publish apps on the App Store provide customers the opportunity to delete their accounts. The update was initially revealed as part of Apple’s new developer guidelines at WWDC 2021.

It was also created with applications in mind, which allow users to create new accounts in mind. According to Apple, the change will go into effect for app submissions on January 31. The deadline has now been extended by five months to give developers more time to implement the account termination requirement in their apps.

According to Apple’s initial announcement, developers will need to “initiate deletion” of user accounts from their apps. At first look, the term “initiate” was considered to allow developers to present users with alternatives other than direct deletion.

The requirement to delete in-app accounts has been postponed.

Apple, on the other hand, has said unequivocally that app developers must offer a way for customers to permanently erase their accounts.

“It is inadequate to just enable an account to be temporarily suspended or canceled.” According to the current announcement’s criteria, people should be able to delete their accounts and personal information.

Apps in “highly regulated businesses” should additionally have extra support flows to assist users in confirming and completing the account deactivation process. When it comes to storing and protecting user account data, developers must also follow all applicable legal duties.

Apple had done a similar thing in the past with the App Tracking Transparency feature, so this isn’t the first time the company has opted to delay its new standards. The feature was intended to go into effect in September 2020, but it wasn’t until April of last year that it was deployed.

In addition to the account termination enforcement extension, Apple has extended the change to its App rules that lessen in-app purchase requirements in some circumstances. These are generally for applications that offer one-on-one services to users, such as tutoring students, medical consultations, real estate tours, and fitness training.

“We postponed App Store Review Guideline 3.1.1, which requires applications that offer paid online group services to do so through in-app purchase,” the company said. “Due to COVID’s recent resurgence and prolonged influence on in-person services, we’ve extended the most recent deadline to June 30, 2022.”

