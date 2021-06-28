Apple enlists MagSafe-enabled products that can interfere with pacemakers

Apple, the iPhone maker has come a long way since the launch of the first generation iPhone and the technology today is far more advanced than it was back then. It is a fact that Apple loves playing with magnets to make their products more convenient and appealing to users, even when they don’t actually need to. Recently, with the iPhone 12 line-up, the Cupertino company re-introduced MagSafe technology that was previously only available in MacBook chargers. MagSafe technology includes a magnetic coil embedded in the back of every iPhone 12 model that enabled wireless charging with a MagSafe charger and magnetic attachment with other MagSafe enabled products such as Apple Wallet.

As much as this new feature makes our favorite iPhones more appealing, they can pose a great life and death risk, let me explain.

A study was conducted earlier this month by the American Health Association that included different types of pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, found that 11 out of these 14 implantable cardiac devices were facing major interference when placed in close proximity to an iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the effect was strong enough for the MagSafe coil on the iPhone to show effect through a sealed package, as mentioned in a report by MacRumors.

Following the highlight, Apple has recently updated its support page with a list of Apple products that contain magnets that patients should keep away from their cardiac pacemakers and implantable cardiac devices including defibrillators.

We thought it was only iPhone 12 Pro Max for it may have stronger magnets considering its size but Apple enlists products as small as AirPods and Apple Watch that contain magnets and should always be kept at a safe distance from a patient’s pacemaker as it can interfere with the functioning.

The fact here is that the list is completely shocking to Apple analysts and experts in the medical field, questioning the existence of Apple’s MagSafe technology in the first place but truth be told, Apple is not the only hardware company that uses magnets in their products, almost every smartphone and technology company uses magnets in their products which can be a risk to patients with a cardiac implant.

According to a report published in the Heart Rhythm Journal, the team of researchers found out that an iPhone 12 can deactivate a cardiac pacemaker when placed in close proximity, and the same potential is carried with all Apple products containing magnets.

Having said that, the safe distance for keeping your magnetic iPhone 12 products and other MagSafe enabled Apple products is SIX INCHES, according to Apple’s updated support page. Apple products are advised to be kept at a safe distance of 6-12 inches away from medical devices.

The list of products published by Apple includes:

AirPods and charging cases

• AirPods and Charging Case

• AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

• AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

• AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

• Apple Watch

• Apple Watch bands with magnets

• Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

• HomePod

• HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

• iPad

• iPad mini

• iPad Air

• iPad Pro

• iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

• iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

• Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

• iPhone 12 models

• MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

• Mac mini

• Mac Pro

• MacBook Air

• MacBook Pro

• iMac

• Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

• Beats Flex

• Beats X

• PowerBeats Pro

• UrBeats3