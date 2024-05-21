Apple is shaking up the entertainment industry by proposing a new compensation model for actors and production staff, tying their pay to the performance of their content on streaming platforms. If a show or movie does well, the involved talent stands to earn substantial bonuses. Conversely, less successful content will yield smaller rewards.

How the New Model Works

Apple’s idea, currently under discussion with industry representatives, involves a points-based system to determine bonuses. These bonuses will be based on three main factors:

1. The number of new subscribers drawn to Apple TV+ by the content.

2. The total viewing time spent on the content.

3. The cost of the program in relation to its audience size.

Shows that perform exceptionally well could see their creators sharing bonuses up to $10.5 million per season.

Industry Reactions and Initial Steps

While still in the early stages, Apple’s plan is gathering feedback from its partners. Initially, it will only apply to in-house productions. Both Amazon and Netflix are also exploring similar models, though they haven’t finalized their plans. Amazon, for example, is still determining the most relevant metrics for assessing performance, such as the percentage of viewers who complete a show.

Support and Concerns

The proposed shift towards performance-based pay has received support from several industry figures, including producer Jason Blum and United Talent Agency’s chief, Jeremy Zimmer. They argue that the current system, which pays talent well regardless of a show’s success, diminishes the incentive to produce high-quality content. They believe that tying pay to performance could motivate creators to strive for success.

However, there is also considerable skepticism. Many top producers and talent representatives worry that these changes are merely cost-cutting measures and lack genuine profit-sharing or ownership opportunities. Despite these concerns, the ongoing discussions are seen as a step toward a more sustainable and fair compensation model.

Historical Context

The current payment model in Hollywood has its roots in Netflix’s early strategies. As a new player in the industry, Netflix offered large upfront payments to attract talent, treating every project as a modest hit. This approach guaranteed seasons and global rights, effectively buying out potential future rewards, known as “back-end” profits.

Netflix expanded this model by offering lucrative long-term contracts to top TV producers, ensuring they wouldn’t work with competitors. Initially, this strategy was welcomed, as it provided substantial payments even for underperforming shows. However, over time, many in Hollywood have begun to question the fairness and effectiveness of this model.

Current Discontent and Future Prospects

Today, many writers, producers, and actors feel they are working more for less pay. This dissatisfaction has fueled recent industry strikes, where writers and actors demanded more viewership data and higher pay. Although they secured some concessions, the fundamental issues remain unresolved.

Historically, TV producers and writers earned significant wealth through rerun fees and international licensing deals. However, streaming services have disrupted these revenue streams. At Netflix, even the creators of the most popular shows often receive compensation equivalent to modest hits, unless they renegotiate deals for new seasons.

Challenges and Benefits

Media companies are reassessing the sustainability of the current system, which many believe leads to inefficiencies and excessive costs. By introducing performance-based bonuses, companies like Apple aim to incentivize cost-effective production and high-quality content. Under Apple’s proposed model, bonuses would decrease if a project exceeds its budget, promoting fiscal responsibility.

Different companies face unique challenges. For instance, while Netflix focuses on altering its film compensation model, it struggles to compete with traditional movie studios that release projects in theaters, offering substantial financial upside for successful films.

Transparency and Implementation

A critical issue in implementing performance-based pay is the transparency of viewership data. Industry stakeholders, including talent and their representatives, demand access to accurate performance metrics to ensure fair compensation. While Netflix might use its disclosed viewership numbers, other services are less transparent.

Apple has promised that partners will be able to audit its rankings, though it won’t share raw data. As Zimmer points out, any new system must provide real numbers to gain industry trust. Over time, increased data transparency could facilitate a more equitable and performance-driven compensation model, aligning the interests of content creators and streaming platforms.