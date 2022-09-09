Apple reportedly discontinues Apple Watch Series 3

Apple recently launched its new Watch series lineup for this year which includes the all-new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and also the Apple Watch Ultra which is the newest ever lineup added to the entire Watch series lineup.

However, soon after launching the new Apple Watch series, we got to see the Cupertino giant discontinuing the previous and older models of the Apple Watch, which is the Apple Watch Series 3. This older smartwatch was sold for a lower cost of just $199. However, this new smartwatch was launched back in 2017.

There are a lot of new upgrades announced for this year’s Watch Series models which include the smartwatch coming with a new temperature sensor and giving ovulation status and also upgrading in terms of the internal hardware. Let’s now get to know more about this Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 3 discontinued officially

This smartwatch was launched back in 2017 and introduced a new design compared to the previous year’s models too. Also, this smartwatch was the first ever smartwatch coming with a cellular connectivity feature onboard.

There were a lot of new features embedded in this smartwatch which includes it coming with the latest newly developed Apple S3 chipset onboard.

However, in terms of performance, many users claimed that this smartwatch had some performance issues which makes this smartwatch a little underpowered for usage. Due to the performance issue, this smartwatch by Apple faced a lot of issues when it comes to its sales.

This smartwatch was just launched for a price of just $199 and other third-party retailers sold this smartwatch for even lower pricing too. For this pricing, it will be highly recommended for you to get in hands with the new Apple Watch SE series which comes with a newer chipset and also new features and just cost $50 extra than the actual pricing of the Apple Watch Series 3.

Also, Apple has announced that the previously launched Apple Watch Series 3 won’t be supporting any such updates when it comes to the software side. The latest new WatchOS 9 has been only set for Watch Series 4 and later models.

However, if you want to buy this smartwatch right now! Still, you can get in hands with these Apple Watch Series 3 even now after discontinuation until all the stocks for these watches get over. However, it will highly be recommended for you to go with the latest new Apple Watch SE series instead of the Apple Watch Series 3 for this year.