Apple discontinues iPhone 11, 12 and 13 Pro models after iPhone 14 launch

Recently, Cupertino giant, Apple launched its new refreshed lineup of iPhone models which is the iPhone 14 models for this year. There were a lot of new specifications and features announced for this year’s iPhones.

The smartphone was launched during the new Far out event this year which also included the launch of its new and improved Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, Apple Watch Series 8, and also the Apple Watch Ultra too.

After the smartphone was launched officially by Apple! The Cupertino giant soon announced the official discontinuation of its previous year’s models which includes the previous year’s iPhone models including the standard iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 and also the Pro model of the iPhone 13 series. Here is everything you should be knowing about this discontinuation of previous year’s models.

Apple discontinues previous year’s iPhone models

As the new iPhone 14 model was launched officially by Apple. This new iPhone 14 was again replaced with the previously launched iPhone models. However, this time Apple has mainly gone with discontinuing previous year’s Pro models including the iPhone 13 Pro as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As an add-on, Apple discontinued the previous year’s models including the standard iPhone 12 as well as iPhone 11 series as well. However, this discontinuation was done to replace the iPhone with new models in terms of pricing factors too.

There were already a lot of new upgrades being announced with the previous year’s iPhone 13 models which include the smartphone to come with the latest new LTPO screen and also support 120Hz faster refresh rate. Talking more about the improvement side, this new smartphone also comes with many such improvements on the camera section and also battery section too.

Also, iPhone discontinued its iPhone 11 model which was launched back in 2019. This was among the first iPhones which officially came with a duo camera setup and also came with a RAM upgrade with 4GB of RAM and also faster 18W wired charging.

After iPhone 11, we also got to see iPhone 12 Mini series which was launched in 2020. This new Mini smartphone was among the first base Mini-phone coming with an OLED screen and a smaller form factor too. However, due to its poor sales record, Apple iPhone 12 Mini was discontinued just a few days after launch.

Can you purchase the older iPhone models?

As of now, if you still want to buy these older discontinued iPhones then you can get in hands with these iPhones even now until the remaining stocks get over.