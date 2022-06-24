Apple reportedly surpasses Samsung and Xiaomi in sales

In September of last year, Apple released the iPhone 13 series. It has now surpassed other companies like Samsung and Xiaomi to top the list of the world’s best-selling smartphones. Notably, five models from the brand have made it into the top ten and have captured 21 percent of the global smartphone market.

Apple surpasses all other smartphone brands in sales

Counterpoint’s Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for April 2022 reported these statistics. Furthermore, these best-selling iPhone models accounted for 89 percent of all sales in the given month.

But from the other hand, the top 10 Samsung models generated 22 percent of overall sales, which is respectable given Apple’s limited model lineup. When it comes to Xiaomi, only the Redmi Note 11 LTE has made the cut.

Apple iPhone 13

Price: Rs. 79,900

The iPhone 13 has a few minor improvements over the iPhone 12, but you may discover that the prior year’s model is a better bargain. This phone features a brilliant, colorful 6.1-inch OLED screen, but it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz and has an unsightly notch. The A15 Bionic chipset is powerful enough to handle games and heavy tasks.

The cameras are multifunctional and produce high-quality stills and video, and they have the same Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles capabilities as the more costly iPhone 13 Pro. The battery life is adequate but not exceptional. Everything runs perfectly on iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,29,900

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s largest iPhone, however, unlike prior versions, it has no feature benefit over the iPhone 13 Pro. The large display is fantastic for gaming, and the enhanced battery capacity allows for nearly two full days of frequent use. Although the display is 120Hz, and of course you will find A15 Bionic chipset as well.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Price: Rs. 1,19,900

With the exception of a more modest battery and show, the iPhone 13 Pro elements similar equipment as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You have a sensor-shift adjustment for the essential camera, and you can snap full-scale pictures interestingly. Optical zoom is additionally accessible up to 3X. Apple has delivered new camera abilities like Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles.

Besides that, the new A15 Bionic SoC performs commendably. The capacity limit might be expanded to 1TB, though the most exorbitant structure is restrictively costly.

The 120Hz ProMotion show is a huge improvement, however, there is as yet an irritating indent. Games and applications work well, and the double speakers sound perfect. The form quality is phenomenal, and the iPhone 13 Pro is more agreeable to deal with and work with than its bigger sister.

Apple iPhone SE 2022

Price: Rs. 41,990

The telephone has a 4.70-inch touchscreen show with a 60 Hz invigorate rate, a goal of 750×1334 pixels (HD+), a pixel thickness of 326 pixels for each inch (ppi), and a perspective proportion of 16:9. For insurance, the presentation sports Other. The quad-center Apple A15 Bionic CPU drives the Apple iPhone SE (2022). Apple iPhone SE (2022) upholds both remote charging and exclusive quick charging.

Concerning cameras, the Apple iPhone SE (2022) has a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 opening on the back. Self-adjust is accessible on the back camera design. It sports a solitary forward-looking camera with a 7-megapixel sensor and an f/2.2 gap for selfies.

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) runs iOS 15 and has interior capacity limits of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) is a double SIM (GSM and GSM) cell phone that takes Nano-SIM and eSIM cards.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Price: Rs. 1,09,999

The Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the photography capabilities of the Galaxy S series with the S Pen, which was popularized by the Galaxy Note series. The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR 10+ compatibility. Its maximum brightness is 1750 nits. The display is clear and responsive, and it accepts input via the S Pen Stylus.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of RAM power the phone. It has storage capacities of 256GB and 512GB. Although storage is not extensible, the default storage is enough.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra can easily run any app or game from the Play Store. Under load, the phone does become heated. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad-camera configuration with 100X digital zoom. Even without night mode, the phone can take decent photos in low light. The primary camera can capture video in 8K resolution and is stabilized.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Price: Rs. 34,499

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G appears to be indistinguishable from the previous Galaxy A52s 5G, despite the fact that it integrates plan angles from the ongoing Galaxy S22 series. Fortunately, Samsung has kept the prior model’s IP67 residue and water-safe assignment, which separates it from the opposition.

Since the new Exynos 1280 SoC gives modest execution, clients looking for a great gaming telephone ought to look somewhere else. The Galaxy A53 5G offers most of its crucial equipment, including camera parts, with the Galaxy A52s 5G.

The camera’s presentation in the daytime is astounding, however it misses the mark in low light. The video execution is genuinely great, despite the fact that it misses the mark in low light. With light use, the 5,000mAh battery endures two days. In spite of the fact that Samsung does exclude a charger, the telephone upholds 25W fast charging. When contrasted with the contenders, it is unassuming to charge speeds.

Redmi Note 11

Price: Rs. 12,999

The phone has a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi), and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Redmi Note 11. It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and runs Android 11. The Redmi Note 11 is compatible with proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 11 has a quad-camera arrangement on the back that includes a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It sports a single front-facing camera with a 13-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture for selfies. The Redmi Note 11 runs MIUI 13 and is based on Android 11.