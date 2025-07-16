In a bold but calculated move, Apple is turning to Samsung Display Co. (SDC) the world’s leader in flexible screen technology to supply crease-free foldable displays for its highly anticipated foldable iPhone, expected to launch in 2026. This decision, reported by Korea JoongAng Daily and supported by longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, represents a pivotal step in Apple’s slow but strategic entry into the foldable smartphone market.

According to industry sources, Samsung Display will begin mass production of flexible OLED panels in the fourth quarter of 2025, setting the stage for a mid-2026 product release. This timeline aligns with longstanding rumors suggesting Apple’s first foldable phone possibly named the iPhone Flip will debut in summer 2026.

Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics but operating independently, has established itself as the industry benchmark for foldable display technology, having already supplied similar panels for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series. Apple’s decision to outsource this component is seen not as a weakness, but rather a strategic alliance to ensure product quality and supply chain reliability.

Why Samsung Display? Trust, Experience, and Track Record

Ming-Chi Kuo’s commentary provides context: Apple likely views Samsung Display as more capable than any internal solution for “ensuring stable mass production” of foldable displays. SDC has spent years perfecting crease-free foldable panels, a technological feat that eludes many of its competitors.

Apple and Samsung may be rivals in the consumer smartphone space, but behind the scenes, Apple has long relied on Samsung for its display technology, especially in early iPhone OLED models. This move is a continuation of a practical, business-first relationship where technological competence overrides brand rivalry.

A Late but Strategic Entry into Foldables

Despite being years behind Android competitors like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola, Apple’s late entry into foldables may prove to be an advantage. The foldable smartphone market is still in its nascent stages, making up less than 5% of global smartphone sales. This gives Apple ample time to study the failures and successes of competitors and fine-tune its approach.

Instead of rushing to be first, Apple appears focused on being the best — particularly when it comes to issues like durability, hinge engineering, software integration, and, critically, the display crease, which has been a persistent flaw in first-generation foldables.

Crease-Free Display: A Potential Game-Changer

A crease-free screen could be Apple’s defining innovation in this product category. While Samsung has made significant progress with the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, even its latest foldables still exhibit minor creases at the fold. If Apple, with Samsung Display’s help, can deliver a truly seamless folding experience, it could reframe public perception of what foldables can offer.

Foldable displays often suffer from long-term wear, visible creasing, and decreased touch sensitivity at the hinge. Overcoming these technical hurdles could reignite consumer interest in foldables and distinguish the iPhone Flip in a crowded marketplace.

Despite the potential, not everyone is sold. Dan Ives, global head of tech research at Wedbush Securities, offered a cautious take:

“It’s a risky bet given the tepid success of foldable phones in the consumer smartphone market. Samsung is trying to gain share, and it puts some pressure on Apple to go down this path.”

His comment highlights a key concern — foldables haven’t yet become mainstream. Pricing, durability concerns, and lack of compelling use cases have slowed adoption. Apple’s decision to invest in this category suggests that the company either sees untapped potential or feels compelled to keep up with shifting market expectations.

Mike Wuerthele, managing editor at AppleInsider, believes the partnership with SDC was almost inevitable:

“Apple has partnered with Samsung for a long time on iPhone screen technology. Samsung is good at what they do. And, it may have always been this way, given the nature of the supply chain and leaks that come out of it.”

Indeed, Samsung Display has developed innovative technologies, including multi-fold panels, stretchable screens, and even rollable prototypes making it the most advanced display partner for a product that demands cutting-edge flexibility.

Apple’s rumored 2026 launch window gives it time to perfect the hardware, software, and ecosystem integration. The foldable iPhone is expected to offer full compatibility with iOS, possibly featuring enhanced multitasking, Apple Pencil support, or app continuity between folded and unfolded states all areas where Apple tends to excel.

By waiting until 2026, Apple ensures that the market and the technology are mature enough to deliver an experience that meets its high standards. The decision to collaborate with Samsung Display signals that Apple is serious about foldables, not merely experimenting.

Apple’s reported partnership with Samsung Display to create a crease-free, foldable iPhone display is a landmark move in both the company’s hardware strategy and the broader foldables market. While skepticism remains about consumer appetite, Apple’s timing and its choice of partner suggests that the company is preparing to redefine what a foldable phone can be. If all goes to plan, 2026 may mark not just Apple’s entry into foldables, but a turning point for the entire category.