Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pushed back against swirling reports of extravagant compensation packages being the primary reason for top AI researchers joining the tech giant. In an interview with The Information, Zuckerberg emphasized that strategic autonomy, access to immense compute resources, and the freedom to build from scratch are the real incentives drawing elite talent to Meta, not nine-figure paychecks.

Zuckerberg’s remarks come in response to claims made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who alleged that Meta offered signing bonuses of up to $100 million to lure away key personnel. Altman called the alleged offers “crazy,” highlighting the increasing intensity of competition in the artificial intelligence sector.

While Zuckerberg admitted that Meta offers competitive compensation, he dismissed the nine-figure claims as “inaccurate”, arguing that researchers are more motivated by the scale and impact of their work than headline-making bonuses.

Why Researchers Are Choosing Meta

Zuckerberg pointed to several key factors that, in his view, give Meta a strong recruiting edge over rivals like OpenAI and Google DeepMind:

Access to compute at scale: Meta offers researchers more GPUs per individual, a critical factor for training frontier AI models. This abundant compute access empowers teams to iterate faster and conduct large-scale experiments that would be limited elsewhere.

Strategic autonomy: Meta’s top AI hires are promised greater control over research direction, allowing them to pursue ideas that may not align with bureaucratic or commercial constraints.

Freedom from legacy infrastructure: Meta is actively building new infrastructure and AI systems from the ground up, offering a “clean slate” to researchers who want to avoid legacy constraints found in older labs or more commercialized AI operations.

According to Zuckerberg, these advantages make Meta particularly attractive to those who want to define the next generation of AI, rather than simply improve upon existing systems.

Meta’s Superintelligence Labs: A New Frontier

One of the key elements of Meta’s AI strategy is the formation of a new division called Superintelligence Labs. This initiative, spearheaded by Alexandr Wang, former CEO of Scale AI, represents Meta’s most focused and ambitious push into frontier AI research to date.

Meta recently acquired a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion, giving the company access to one of the most advanced toolsets and data-labeling infrastructures in the industry. With Wang now leading the Superintelligence Labs, Meta has positioned itself to accelerate cutting-edge development in AI, particularly in the areas of general intelligence, AI agents, and multi-modal models.

The most visible signs of Meta’s AI hiring spree came last year when it poached three high-profile researchers from OpenAI: Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai. These researchers had been instrumental in establishing OpenAI’s Zurich office and were central to developing some of its most advanced vision-language models.

Meta’s success in attracting these figures underscores the pull of compute access and independence over mere compensation. The researchers were reportedly swayed by the promise of greater technical freedom and the opportunity to build foundational systems without the constraints often found in more mature organizations.

Meta’s ambitions don’t stop with OpenAI veterans. The company is now reportedly in talks with Daniel Gross, co-founder of SearchScale Infrastructure (SSI) and former head of AI at Apple, as well as Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub. Both figures are known for their deep ties to the startup world and experience scaling high-impact engineering teams.

Bringing them into the fold would further solidify Meta’s efforts to blend elite entrepreneurial talent with Big Tech resources, a formula Zuckerberg seems to believe is necessary to dominate the future of superintelligence.

The arms race for AI talent has intensified in recent years as companies realize that human capital, not just compute power or capital, will determine AI leadership. Meta’s approach prioritizing research autonomy, infrastructure, and raw resources reflects a broader shift in how top talent evaluates career opportunities.

Rather than defaulting to traditional prestige or pay, today’s leading researchers seek environments where they can operate like startups within giants, rapidly build, and impact global systems.

Zuckerberg’s remarks reveal Meta’s evolving culture: it is not just a social media company anymore, but one that wants to be a first-mover in AI generalization and deployment, even if it means taking bold, expensive bets.

While Meta’s compensation packages are undoubtedly competitive, Mark Zuckerberg insists that it’s autonomy, compute, and vision not cash that wins top AI minds. As the company builds its Superintelligence Labs, backed by billions in investment and strategic hires from across the AI landscape, it signals a new chapter in the race for artificial general intelligence. Whether this approach pays off in the long term remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Meta is betting big on AI, and it’s doing so with more than just money on the table.