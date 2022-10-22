Apple reportedly working on a macOS only for iPad Pro M2

Yes, you read it right! There is Apple macOS for Apple iPad Pro M2. As per the latest reports, the reports the Cupertino giant is reportedly testing and developing a trimmed-down version of an operating whose functions and features will be heavily inspired by Apple’s already popularly known macOS which is usually embedded in the flagship Apple computers.

However, this trimmed-down version is said to be featured in the top-end variant of the Apple iPad lineup and currently, this version is going through development and has been codenamed “Mendocino”. This leak was tipped online by a popular tipster named Majin Bu on his Twitter handle, you can have a look at the tweet down below:

According with my source Apple would be testing a smaller version of macOS exclusively for the new iPad Pro M2!

"Mendocino" should be the codename for macOS 14. A simplified version should be planned for the M2. pic.twitter.com/f4RrainlZ1 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) October 20, 2022

If you want to know more about Apple’s plan for the iPad and implementing macOS within the iPad, then you are in the right place as here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

Apple macOS specifically for iPad Pro M2

Apple has been working towards building even more powerful iPads every year and now it’s on plans of making its iPad compatible enough to work as a compact-sized convertible tablet-laptop product.

Previously, we did see Apple trying to showcase its iPad lineup which can also work as a great laptop, and then the firm even launched suitable keypads supporting these iPads. However, even though these iPads were powerful enough to compete with other expensive flagship laptops.

However, the only main drawback which kept this iPad Pro to stay behind to make its transition toward a fully functional laptop was its operating system mainly.

All these iPads came with the newly launched and efficient iPadOS onboard. Although, Apple did bring some changes to its new iPadOS 16 where they added more functionality which made their iPad lineup even more friendly for being used as a laptop too.

Even after such efforts, users did have a concern about using iPads as a laptop because there was much functionality lagging here compared to what we see in MacBooks.

Can Apple iPad Pro M2 convert into a fully functional laptop?

Apple has understood the assignment and maybe as a solution to the user’s concern, they are working on a specific new macOS which will be only availed for the pro flagship variant.

As of now, there are no such updates about what exactly Apple is planning but we can say that this macOS which be having features inspired by both iPadOS as well as macOS. For more updates, we will have to wait a little longer.