Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders Leaked Online

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung has been making its way to headlines recently! We got reports about Samsung working towards launching the new foldable called the Samsung Galaxy W23, and now again it’s been said that this smartphone maker is also working towards launching next year’s flagship which is Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Before the official launch, the flagship’s renders emerged online which gives all of us a glimpse into the design of the smartphone for this upcoming smartphone. Currently, this smartphone has been set to launch officially in early 2023 which will be in January, February and March.

This smartphone is again said to include different variants within its S23 range which includes a regular Samsung Galaxy S23 and a mid variant which will be Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the top-end variant, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be launched.

Before this launch, this smartphone has been leaked online by a popular tipster named OnLeaks, where the design as well as a speculated specification for the top-end variant, the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked out online. Let’s now take a deep look into what this smartphone will be featuring:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Leaked Renders and Specification

As we mentioned above, there has been a leaked render tipped online where the smartphone is said to feature a slimmer metal design which reduces the chunkiness of the smartphone.

Also, it’s been said that this smartphone will be featuring a little more trimmer bezels on the front side because of which we will get to see an even better viewing experience.

Tipster Ice Universe points out a problem on renders tipped by OnLeaks

After OnLeaks leaked the new render for this upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra but soon after this image was leaked, there was a new tweet coming from another popular tipster named, Ice Universe who reportedly said that there was an issue with this render and also he pointed out this upcoming flagship will be reportedly coming with the same amount of bezels and also the display size will be same.

I got some information about the S23 Ultra, it doesn't have a symmetrical bezel like the CAD rendering, it still has a narrow forehead and a wide chin like the S22 Ultra.the laser focus sensor and 3X lens of the camera part are not flat, and there is still a little bulge. pic.twitter.com/rR6oKkShQu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 10, 2022

Adding more details about the smartphone, it’s been said that on the front side, we will see a selfie camera housed in the center of the smartphone within a punch-hole cutout. Volume, as well as power buttons, are said to be placed on the right side of the smartphone. However, for this year, we won’t see an S Pen coming alongside this smartphone.