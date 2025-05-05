Apple is reportedly preparing to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027 with one of its most ambitious launches yet: its first foldable iPhone. This move is set to introduce a major design overhaul, positioning Apple to compete directly with established foldable devices from brands like Samsung and Huawei. According to industry insiders and multiple analyst reports, the foldable iPhone will be part of a special lineup that also includes a new Pro model with a glass-heavy design, promising a significant leap in both aesthetics and technology.

The foldable iPhone’s debut is expected to be a milestone not just for Apple, but for the entire smartphone industry. After years of speculation and delays, the company appears ready to enter the foldable market with a device that reflects its signature focus on quality and innovation. However, Apple’s approach is characteristically cautious, aiming for a product that meets the brand’s high standards rather than being first to market.

Design, Display, and Key Features:

According to supply chain sources and leaked information, Apple has decided on a book-style foldable design for its first venture into this market. This type will open horizontally like a book, giving customers a bigger, continuous display surface than clamshell foldables. According to rumors, the exterior display will be about 5.5 inches, and the inside screen would be about 7.8 inches when unfurled. According to reports, Apple is giving top priority to a smooth, crease-free viewing experience—a problem that has hampered rival folding phones.

The device will feature a titanium alloy hinge for enhanced durability and an ultra-thin body, measuring about 9.5mm when folded and an impressive 4.5mm when unfolded. The use of premium materials is expected to not only improve the device’s longevity but also justify its premium price point. In terms of security, the foldable iPhone is likely to bring back Touch ID on the power button, as Face ID may be omitted due to design constraints.

Camera specifications are expected to include a dual rear camera setup (wide and ultra-wide) and two front-facing cameras-one for use in folded mode and another for when the device is open. Apple’s custom Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G modem technologies are also anticipated, ensuring top-tier connectivity. The device is rumored to be powered by a next-generation A20 or A20 Pro chip, promising performance that matches or exceeds the current iPhone flagship models.

Production, Availability, and Manufacturing Challenges:

At first, the foldable iPhone would only be made in China, despite Apple’s continuous attempts to expand its manufacturing base. According to insiders, China is the only practical place for early production because of the complexity of the new parts and manufacturing procedures needed for the foldable and glass-centric devices. Even while Apple has made substantial progress in assembling regular iPhones in India, the sophisticated features of the anniversary series are thought to be too complicated for immediate manufacture outside of China.

Production is expected to begin in late 2026, with the official launch likely set for early or mid-2027. Initial shipments are projected to be limited-between three and five million units-reflecting both the complexity of manufacturing and the anticipated high price. Apple is reportedly planning a second-generation foldable model for 2028, which could see higher production volumes and potential cost reductions.

Expected Price and Market Impact:

The foldable iPhone is shaping up to be Apple’s most expensive smartphone ever. Multiple analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo and Tim Long, estimate the starting price to be between $2,000 and $2,500 in the US market. This would place the device well above the current iPhone 16 Pro Max and even slightly higher than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. In India, after accounting for import duties and taxes, the price could approach or exceed Rs 2 lakh.

The foldable iPhone will be marketed to early adopters, tech enthusiasts, and consumers looking for the newest features and designs because of its high price tag. Apple is counting on the device’s quality, innovative capabilities, and brand loyalty to drive demand, despite the fact that its high price and limited initial availability may limit its appeal to the general public. Additionally, analysts think that Apple’s entry into the foldable industry may greatly increase interest and growth in the sector as a whole, possibly establishing new benchmarks for user experience and durability.

Anticipation is growing for what might be one of Apple’s most revolutionary releases as the iPhone’s 20th anniversary draws near. The foldable iPhone is set to change expectations for what a smartphone can be, bringing in a new era of design, performance, and creativity in the mobile world, even though its price may prevent it from becoming available to everyone.