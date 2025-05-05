In a move that could redefine the future of one of India’s most recognizable startup brands, Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola, is reportedly planning to transfer the intellectual property (IP) rights of the ‘Ola’ brand from ANI Technologies—the parent of Ola Cabs—to a new holding company controlled by his family office.

This restructuring is part of a larger group-level overhaul aimed at unlocking value and enhancing operational agility as Ola’s businesses evolve across ride-hailing, electric mobility, and artificial intelligence.

In this article, we will take a deep dive into Bhavish Aggarwal’s bold and potentially controversial plan to transfer the Ola brand’s intellectual property from ANI Technologies to a family office-controlled holding company. We’ll explore the strategic motivations behind this move, the growing concerns among ANI’s investors, how it could impact the company’s upcoming IPO plans, and what it reveals about Aggarwal’s larger vision to consolidate control across his expanding ecosystem of mobility, electric, and AI ventures.

What’s Changing—and Why It Matters

Currently, ANI Technologies owns the Ola brand and licenses it to Ola Electric, Aggarwal’s electric vehicle company, in exchange for royalties. If the brand IP is moved out of ANI Technologies, ANI’s investors could lose a lucrative revenue stream—one that’s particularly important as Ola Electric grows rapidly and prepares for its own public debut.

A spokesperson for the company told Moneycontrol

“Our group structure is being proactively realigned to unlock greater value and operational agility… this rejig will be undertaken thoughtfully and communicated at the right time.”

But this proactive realignment has raised serious concerns among investors in ANI, especially as they don’t have any stake in Ola Electric or Aggarwal’s AI startup, Krutrim.

Investor Anxiety Grows Ahead of IPO

The timing of this development is critical. ANI Technologies has initiated discussions with investment banks as it evaluates a potential IPO of its ride-hailing business. The Ola brand, being central to its identity and revenues, is a key asset that investors will factor into valuations.

Removing the IP from ANI could depress the company’s valuation and deprive current shareholders of any future upside linked to the brand’s success—particularly troubling given that the ride-hailing arm has faced intense competition and margin pressures in recent years.

“This isn’t just about shifting paperwork—it’s about shifting long-term value,” said one venture capital executive familiar with ANI’s cap table.

Consolidating Control, Expanding Vision

From Aggarwal’s perspective, centralizing the brand under a holding company could make strategic sense. It would give him greater control and flexibility to deploy the Ola brand across multiple ventures without being tied to ANI’s corporate structure or investor agreements.

This move also aligns with his broader ambition to build an integrated tech empire, spanning:

Mobility (Ola Cabs)

Electric vehicles (Ola Electric)

Artificial intelligence (Krutrim)

In fact, back in December, Aggarwal had pledged 1.1% of ANI’s equity—valued at nearly ₹452 crore—as collateral for debentures to fund Krutrim, signaling how closely his ventures are intertwined.

Will It Pass Scrutiny?

While the proposal is not officially confirmed, industry insiders say it is still unclear whether this restructuring would need board or shareholder approval. However, given the significant implications, it’s almost certain that any move of this scale will face legal and regulatory scrutiny—not to mention pushback from ANI’s institutional investors.

“This could set a worrying precedent if not handled transparently,” said a corporate governance expert. “It’s crucial that minority shareholders are protected and fairly compensated if such an asset transfer occurs.”

The Bigger Picture

This development underscores a larger trend in India’s startup ecosystem—where founders are increasingly trying to centralize control, especially as they juggle multiple ventures. But such moves come with their own risks, particularly when public listings and external investor interests are in the mix.

As Ola navigates this complex restructuring and its IPO ambitions, the way Bhavish Aggarwal balances founder control with investor confidence will be closely watched—not just by markets, but by the broader startup community.