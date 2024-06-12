Remember SharePlay? Apple’s innovative feature that lets you share your movie nights and FaceTime calls with friends? Well, get ready for a whole new level of shared music experiences! SharePlay is expanding its reach beyond iPhones and iPads, bringing the joy of collaborative music listening to a wider range of Apple devices.

SharePlay on HomePod, Apple TV, and Bluetooth Speakers

Announced at WWDC 2024, SharePlay is finally coming to Apple HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV, and even your trusty Bluetooth speakers. This means you can turn any music session into a collaborative event, inviting friends and family to join in on the fun. Imagine hosting a virtual dance party where everyone can control the music, no matter their location!

Sharing music with SharePlay is as easy as scanning a QR code. Just like with CarPlay, you grant full control over playback to others. They don’t even need an Apple Music subscription to participate – although you, the host, will need a valid subscription to get the party started. Your friends simply need an iPhone with Apple Music installed, scan the QR code, and they’re in!

Sharp Apple fans might recall a glimpse of SharePlay on HomePod and Apple TV in the iOS 17.4 beta. However, that feature was mysteriously pulled before the official release. The reasons behind this remain unclear, but one thing’s for sure – SharePlay is back, and it’s here to stay!

Beyond Sharing: Apple Music Gets a Touchy Upgrade

Apple’s focus on accessibility takes center stage with a new feature called Music Haptics. This innovative addition leverages your iPhone’s Taptic Engine to translate music into a series of taps, textures, and subtle vibrations. This unique experience is designed to help people with hearing difficulties perceive the rhythm and emotions conveyed through music in a whole new way.

Music Haptics is slated for release as part of iOS 18. Apple boasts that this feature will be compatible with millions of songs already in the Apple Music library. But that’s not all! Developers will also have access to an API that allows them to integrate Music Haptics into their own apps, opening doors for even wider accessibility advancements.

The Future of Music Listening: Shared and Enhanced

Apple’s expansion of SharePlay and the introduction of Music Haptics paint a promising picture for the future of music listening. With SharePlay, music becomes a social experience, inviting connection and shared enjoyment. Meanwhile, Music Haptics opens doors for a more inclusive music experience, ensuring everyone can feel the rhythm. Get ready to crank up the volume and share the love of music with SharePlay’s grand return and the innovative touch of Music Haptics!