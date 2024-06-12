Apple has officially launched the Vision Pro Mixed Reality Advanced VR Headset in India, offering a revolutionary experience in virtual and augmented reality. Originally priced at Rs. 3,49,999, the headset is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,95,000 on Amazon India, thanks to a 16% discount.

This makes it an enticing deal for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Let’s dive into what makes the Vision Pro stand out and why it’s worth considering.

Apple Vision Pro – Specs and Features

The Apple Vision Pro boasts a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, delivering breathtaking visuals with ProMotion technology for smooth scrolling and incredible detail. This display ensures that users experience the best possible visuals, whether they are working, playing games, or enjoying immersive AR experiences.

Powerhouse Performance

Powered by the M2 chip, the Vision Pro offers blazing-fast performance and incredible energy efficiency. The M2 processor features 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, providing the same level of performance you would expect from a MacBook.

With 16GB of RAM and options for 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of flash storage, the Vision Pro is designed to handle even the most demanding applications seamlessly.

Advanced Sensors and Cameras

The Vision Pro is equipped with an array of sensors and cameras that set it apart from other VR headsets. It features 14 cameras on the inside and outside, a LiDAR scanner, multiple IR illuminators, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and multiple microphones.

These components work together to provide precise tracking and interaction, creating a highly immersive experience.

Custom R1 Processor

A custom R1 processor processes the vast amount of data from these sensors at lightning speed. This ensures eye tracking is extremely responsive and the video pass-through has a delay of only 12 milliseconds, making interactions smooth and natural.

High-Resolution Displays

When wearing the Vision Pro, users look through custom catadioptric pancake lenses at a pair of micro-OLED displays, one for each eye. Each display is about the size of a postage stamp but offers a stunning resolution of approximately 3,386 pixels per inch, delivering more than 4K resolution per eye. This results in an impressive pixel density of around 34 pixels per degree, providing a highly detailed and immersive visual experience.

Superior Audio Experience

The Vision Pro is designed with two individually amplified drivers inside each audio pod near the headband connection. These deliver Personalized Spatial Audio based on the user’s head and ear geometry, making the sound feel like it’s coming from the space around you. The device also uses audio ray tracing to match the sound to the room, enhancing the overall immersive experience.

Enhanced Security and Interaction

Apple introduces Optic ID with the Vision Pro, a new method for unlocking the device and authenticating passwords and purchases using the user’s iris. Similar to Face ID on the iPhone, all data is stored on a dedicated Secure Enclave processor, ensuring your information remains secure.

Battery and Connectivity

The Vision Pro connects to an external battery via a custom tether, with the battery lasting around 2 to 2.5 hours. The battery pack has a USB-C port for recharging but can also power the Vision Pro while plugged in, ensuring you can continue your immersive experience without interruption.

VisionOS: The Heart of Vision Pro

The Vision Pro runs on visionOS, an operating system designed from the ground up for visual computing. The latest version, visionOS 1.1, includes support for managed profiles, improved Personas, and numerous bug fixes and minor improvements.

At launch, users will have access to over 600 optimized apps, including popular Apple apps like Safari, Messages, and FaceTime, enhancing both productivity and entertainment.

Conclusion

The Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Advanced VR Headset is a groundbreaking device that brings the future of augmented and virtual reality to your fingertips.

With its stunning display, powerful M2 chip, advanced sensors, and innovative features like Optic ID and EyeSight, the Vision Pro sets a new standard for immersive experiences.

Now available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,95,000 on Amazon India, it offers excellent value for those looking to invest in cutting-edge technology. Whether for professional use, gaming, or exploring new realities, the Vision Pro is poised to redefine what’s possible in the world of mixed reality.