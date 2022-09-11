Apple Shifts Its Production Units To India.

According to reports, the iPhone manufacturing company Apple is producing a considerable number of iPhones in India. Reports bring out that there are many reasons behind the company’s decision to shift production to India.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Indian Market

India is a young country. It has the highest number of people in the working age group. The data rates in India are the cheapest in the world. Further, the growing uncertainty in China has also acted in favour of a shift to India. Human rights violations are believed to be one of the factors behind the rise in uncertainty in China. The iPhone manufacturer took its time before arriving at the decision.

The iPhone production in India made a debut with the production of the iPhone SE model in 2017. Reports bring out that, production has only seen a growth in India since then. Reportedly, the iPhone manufacturer has associated itself with a manufacturer at a local level to increase production.

Reports bring out that, Indian production units contribute around 5% of total iPhones manufactured in the world. However, when the figures are still very less when compared with the number of iPhones manufactured in China. According to reports, the iPhone manufacturer wants to further boost production in India.

Human Rights Violations

The production of iPhones has also been linked with Human Rights Violations. Reports bring out that, workers in China were compelled to work for 12 hours to meet the production demands. These production units also lacked a conducive working environment according to reports. Reportedly, workers worked for the entire duration consuming tea and biscuits.

Other Reasons Behind Shift

In search of cheap labour and a suitable working environment, the iPhone manufacturing company has started to shift its production units from China.

At its production unit in India, there have been reports of workers complaining about the poor working condition and low wages. There have been instances of protests. There is also an issue related to the secrecy of Apple products in India. According to reports, the California-based company is particular about maintaining the secrecy of products. This policy of the company conflicts with the Indian security check, as the packages are opened to check the content inside.