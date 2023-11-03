Apple Silently Axes $5 Apple Music Voice Plan

It’s Apple’s time for new launches; initially excited about the launch of their new flagship phones for the year, the new iPhones, Apple has caught the attention for two things, of course, their new extraordinary way of launching their new Mac models was something caught the fans attention. Still, besides that, there was something that Apple should have announced to their fans, which was too slowly discontinuing the support for the $5 Voice Plan, which could only be accessed with their Siri assistant.

Apple Quietly Ends $5 Apple Music Voice Subscription

Apple Music Voice Plan was among the major music plans for Apple, which was used by many fans. However, with the launch of the new Macs this year, Apple is now slowly discontinuing its monthly plan of $5 for the Music Voice Plan.

Talking more about this plan, for the readers who need to be made aware, Apple released their new iOS 17.1 beta update. A publication, 9to5Mac, reported that with this new beta update, the existence of the whole Music Voice Plan by Apple has been removed.

If you are wondering whether you can buy this subscription plan or not, then as of now, it’s reported that the Apple Music Voice Plan subscription is not available; however, Apple has also removed the Apple Music Voice Plan webpage; if you click the webpage, you will be directed to the Apple’s Music website.

All about Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple’s Music Voice Plan has existed for quite a long time; the whole new initiation of bringing a new Music subscription started in 2021. The idea behind Music Voice Plan was to integrate the support for using Siri to play songs they wanted just with a voice command.

The concept of Voice Plan services worked for Apple’s top-tier users who were more comfortable asking Siri to play their favorite music as with the Voice plan; the user couldn’t open the Music app manually.

With this, the whole usage of the Music app just got affected! Users could not add songs to the local library or create custom playlists. Besides adding music, there were a few more restrictions added to this feature where the users could not use this Apple Music app on non-Apple devices. The other lacking features include real-time lyrics and songs in standard quality with no Lossless or Dolby Atmos.

What’s the Take on Apple for Discontinuing Voice Plan?

Currently, there is no such comment from Apple sharing about the reasons behind the discontinuation of the Apple Voice Plan support. Users rely more on Siri for using the Apple Music app, and not using it manually was frustrating.

The launch of the Apple Music Plan was announced in countries like Australia, Austria, Canada, China mainland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Currently, the voice plan is canceled, and the users who have opted for the plan will not be getting renewed for the coming months.

Besides the Apple music update, we also have an update about Apple’s next-generation Watch for the year 2024, where it’s been expected that we will be getting to see some amazing features out of the box.

The new Apple watches will likely have a dedicated Blood Pressure, Glucose Sleep Apnea sensor, and more. What are your thoughts about this recent development by Apple? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section mentioned below.

