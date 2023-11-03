Google Pixel Car Crash Detection Expands to Five New Countries

Google is reportedly working towards expanding the support of their recently unveiled Car Crash Detection feature to 5 new countries. If you are among the Pixel users, then here we have got you covered with everything about it.

Google Pixel’s Car Crash Detection Feature Spreads to More Nations Globally

Google released their new Car Detection Feature within their Pixel lineup this year. Google’s release of this feature gives an excellent boost to the universe of Android phones, too; mind you, this feature is only added to the Pixel lineup, and no other Android phone supports this feature.

If you don’t know, the Car Crash Detection feature in Google Pixel has existed for a long time, like it was already introduced in 2019. On the other hand, the Cupertino giant Apple released its Car Crash Detection feature with their previous year’s models.

However, Google’s Car Crash Detection was a small talk in the town. Still, with Apple strongly promoting its Car Crash Detection feature, users were looking for Android alternatives coming with this feature.

Despite marking the first entry to bring this feature, Google’s Car Crash Detection feature was always limited to very few regions and languages. Still, by looking at the importance of the feature, Google has finally rolled out this feature’s support to more countries, which, spoiler alert! Also includes India in the list.

Google’s Support Page Quietly Updated – No Big Launch!

Apple had a presentation when they were launching new iPhones coming with the Car Detection feature; only some even board doing accident tests on new iPhones. On the other hand, Android giant Google has gone with a fancy launch or announcement, but in fact, the team just silently updated their support page announcing the additional 5 other countries supporting the Car Crash Detection feature; these 5 countries add and make it’s a total of 20 countries where now this feature is working.

Talking about the countries the 5 listed countries where the expansion of the Car Crash Detection feature is:

Austria

Belgium

India

Portugal

Switzerland

Are there any drawbacks? Well, as of now, Google still needs to update the support for local languages in the updated regions.

Which Pixel Phones Are Eligible for the Update? How to Turn on Car Crash Detection?

Now, you must be aware of whether you’re country is getting the feature update or not. If yes, let’s dive into the eligibility criteria and how to enable this feature on your Pixel phone.

Google has its own Personal Safety applications through which you can activate Car Crash Detection. However, you must have an active working SIM card to activate.

If you open the feature tags in your settings, you can scroll down and find the option for tapping the Car Crash Detection features. The only setting changes you have to make is that the phone will be asking permission to access location, microphone, and physical activity, for which you have to give “Allow, now you have turned on the support for Car Crash Detection by Google.

Which Pixels are eligible? Well, the support was announced with the Pixel 3; now, even the Pixel 3 phones in a few countries come with a Car Crash Detection feature. However, Google has mentioned that users having Pixel 4 and above models will be getting this feature update, so if you are a Pixel 3 user, we are sorry for that.

Talking about the working, as the physical activity and microphone are enabled, the smartphone will be tracking the movement as well as the location and microphone to detect a Car Crash, and as soon as the phone detects, it will send SOS calls and also will share your location for the rescue.