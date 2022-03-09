Apple silently discontinues iPhone SE 2020 after launching iPhone SE 3

Apple officially released the third generation iPhone SE today. The new iPhone SE is simply referred to as the “new iPhone SE” rather than the “iPhone SE 3” or “iPhone SE+” by the business.

The earlier generation of the iPhone SE has been retired by Apple, and the 2020 model has been deleted from the company’s official webshop. The smartphone, however, still seems to be available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon.

Specifications for Apple iPhone SE 2022

The new iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple’s most powerful A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used in the iPhone 13 series. This is the most affordable iPhone with 5G capability. The firm promises that the new edition would have better camera performance and battery life than its predecessor.

It boasts a new 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and up to 3x digital zoom. One will be able to capture up to 4K footage at 60fps, as well as slo-mo and time-lapse recordings. Other photographic options include night mode. On the front is a 7-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone is also IP67 certified, which means it is water and dust-resistant and can survive for around 30 minutes at a depth of one meter. You can also see an embedded fingerprint sensor in the home button, just like in the previous iPhone SE.

Apple did not update the design of the iPhone SE and continues to provide a tiny 4.7-inch display with substantial bezels. It is still wireless charging compatible with Qi-certified chargers and offers rapid charging. On a vital note, you should know that Apple won’t include a charger within the box. So, you should buy the charger separately.

According to the manufacturer, its 20W adapter can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes. The new iPhone SE is still available in the same hues as before, including red, black, and white. On March 11, the iPhone SE (2022) will be available for pre-order.

Pricing for Apple iPhone SE 2022

Whilst iPhone SE (2022) is priced at $429 in the United States, this is not surprising given the customs duty and GST taxes. Furthermore, it was not believed that Apple would release a 5G smartphone at a cheaper price. Its predecessor, the iPhone SE (2020), was priced at Rs 42,900. The pricing shown is for the basic 64GB storage variant.

Conclusion – Should you buy Apple iPhone SE 2022?

All-new Apple iPhone SE 2022 does stand out as a great budget all-rounder for the majority of the users if you ignore the fact that the smartphone comes with the same old body design from the Apple iPhone 8 series and even last year Apple iPhone SE 2020 as well.

Compared to the last iPhone SE, the only difference the new iPhone SE 2022 gets is through its internal specifications making it one of the most powerful smartphones in the budget flagship pricing segment.

If you are looking for an overall powerful smartphone taking all the powers from expensive high-end Apple iPhone to a great budget.

However, if you are okay with a small form factor and older design then, we would definitely recommend you Apple iPhone SE 2022. Here we will be updating with more and more details related to Tech, Gaming, Cars, and more.

