Apple stands as the No. 1 Premium Smartphone Maker in globe – Says Counterpoint

Apple is presently the world’s leading manufacturer of luxury smartphones. According to the most recent Counterpoint Research research, Apple has eclipsed Chinese companies in China and is the number one premium smartphone brand in all regions, including India.

While Apple is the market leader, Samsung is the market runner-up in the majority of markets, including the United States, Europe, and Latin America. In India, however, OnePlus is the second-largest premium smartphone manufacturer, trailing only Samsung. OnePlus has also risen to fourth place in North America and fifth place in Western Europe, in addition to India.

What Exactly Is the Premium Smartphone Market?

Premium cellphones are those that cost more than $400. Apple now has a 60 percent market share in 2021, with a 5% increase over the previous year. Except for Apple, all of the other brands have maintained or increased their market share, while Huawei has decreased significantly.

The premium market as a whole has increased in market share by 24 percent year on year. 27 of the 100 smartphones sold in 2021 will be luxury smartphones priced over $400, with Apple playing a significant role. In India, Flipkart held a sale last year in which the e-commerce portal discounted the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, which may have aided Apple’s ascension to the number one spot in the country.

According to the source, Apple has sold a significant number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series handsets, which include technology such as 5G. However, the business has sold a significant amount of 4G iPhones, including the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE 2022.

The firm is expected to sell a large number of the recently released iPhone SE 2022, which should help the company dominate the premium smartphone market. While Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung currently hold the top three positions in India’s premium smartphone market. Vivo and Oppo are in fourth and fifth place, respectively. It’s worth noting that firms like Xiaomi and Realme have struggled in the Indian luxury smartphone market.

Conclusion:

Apple has been going great work with smartphones these days. Bringing more such valuable flagships and even reducing down the pricing for its previous flagship and even including a flagship-level smartphone-like SE series smartphone has become the main reason that it has been able to compete against many android smartphones and gain a massive stake in the market.

Also Read: