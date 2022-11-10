Apple supported Chinese chipmaker YMTC in hiring US engineers

While most Chinese chip makers are struggling to compete with known and established brands, there are a few exceptions. The most widely known 3D NAND memory manufacturer YMTC (Yangtze Memory Technology Co.) successfully competes against the offerings of the largest known producers as it was supported by the world’s biggest tech company, Apple according to the New York Times reports

Apple assisted YMTC in hiring engineers from established western organizations to improve its profits and productivity, according to the New York Times report. The report was mentioned by three people familiar with the matter. So far, neither Apple nor YMTC have confirmed or refuted the information, though the California-based consumer electronics giant is known for assisting its manufacturing partners to build their operations.

3D NAND devices of YMTC used their extraordinary architecture which consists of 2 different layers bound together to make ultra-dense and ultra-fast flash memory devices that can power the SSDs.

One wafer of the new Xtacking architecture is utilized to create the most efficient 3D NAND memory array leveraging. The second wafer is used for various peripheral logic which is made on its own, the most efficient logic process technology. Once these are connected with metal TSVs (through silicon vias), the NAND will offer ultra-dense memory arrays and a very fast interface.

The way YTMC is making 3D NAND is a little harder than operating conventional methods from big manufacturers like Western Digital, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. According to media reports, the company’s design has suffered low yields and a slow ramp-up. These are also the very foremost reasons why Apple extended a helping hand and subsidized the company to fix its issues by hiring engineers from reputable manufacturers.

Apple uses 3D NAND in its various devices. This will help them to broaden their supply and it will also help in getting better and at cheaper prices. But soon after the US government imposed a severe sanction against Chinese electronics and semiconductors, it seems like Apple has no plan to use their 3D NAND from YMTC hereafter.

It even became known by people after it was included in the Unverified list of the U.S. Department of Commerce in early October. The U.S. DoC’s UVL includes entities of those whose bona fides (end users) could not be identified “satisfactorily for reasons outside the U.S. Government’s control.”

Four of the leading makers of wafer fab equipment have already cut their partnership and working with YMTC after new export rules were introduced in October by the US Government.