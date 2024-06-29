Apple has announced that its high-end mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, will soon be available for purchase outside the United States. This marks a significant milestone for the $3,499 device, which has been exclusive to the US market since its launch in February. The international rollout will begin on June 28th, providing new opportunities for the device in global markets.

Initial Launch in Asia

The Vision Pro will first be available in China, Japan, and Singapore starting on June 28th. This initial phase of the international rollout represents Apple’s strategy to tap into the significant market potential in Asia, where there is a strong appetite for cutting-edge technology and luxury electronics.

Expansion to Europe and Australia

Following the launch in Asia, the Vision Pro will be available in Germany, France, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada starting on July 12th. This staggered release aims to generate renewed interest and momentum for the device, which has seen declining buzz and sales since its initial US release.

Despite the initial excitement, the Vision Pro has struggled to maintain its sales momentum in the US. Apple has not disclosed official sales figures, but reports indicate a significant drop in demand, leading to reduced production. The device’s presence on the secondhand market at significantly reduced prices—sometimes $1,000 off or more—further suggests that the initial wave of interest has waned.

By expanding sales to new markets, Apple aims to reinvigorate interest in the Vision Pro. The company hopes that the introduction to countries with strong consumer bases for premium technology will help offset the underperformance seen in the US. The move to train international employees in selling the Vision Pro, as reported by Bloomberg, underscores Apple’s commitment to ensuring a successful global launch.

For those eager to get their hands on the Vision Pro, preorders in China, Japan, and Singapore will begin on June 13th at 6 PM PT. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can start placing their preorders on June 28th at 5 AM PT. These staggered preorder dates are likely designed to manage demand and ensure a smooth rollout.

Pricing and Availability

While the Vision Pro is priced at $3,499 in the US, pricing in international markets may vary due to local taxes and import duties. Apple typically adjusts its pricing strategy to reflect these factors, and potential buyers in the new markets should check Apple’s local websites for precise pricing information.

The Vision Pro: Features and Reception

he Vision Pro is marketed as a mixed reality headset, blending virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities. It features high-resolution displays, advanced sensors, and Apple’s custom-designed silicon to deliver immersive experiences. The device is positioned as a premium product, targeting tech enthusiasts and professionals seeking state-of-the-art VR/AR solutions.

Since its launch, the Vision Pro has received mixed reviews. While the hardware and technological advancements have been praised, there are concerns about its practicality and user experience. Critics have pointed out issues with the device’s weight and comfort during extended use, as well as the intuitiveness of its gesture-based controls. Moreover, the overall value proposition of VR/AR technology remains a subject of debate, impacting consumer adoption.

Reviving Market Interest

The international expansion of the Vision Pro is a strategic move by Apple to revive interest in the device. By reaching new markets, Apple aims to attract a broader audience and gather valuable feedback that could inform future iterations of the product. This approach aligns with Apple’s long-term strategy of iterating on its products based on market response and user feedback.

Apple’s entry into the global VR/AR market with the Vision Pro positions the company to compete more aggressively with other tech giants. Companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft have already established themselves in the VR/AR space, and Apple’s move to sell the Vision Pro internationally is a bid to capture market share and establish its brand in this emerging sector.

Apple’s decision to launch the Vision Pro outside the US is a critical step in addressing the device’s sales challenges and expanding its market reach. The international rollout, starting in China, Japan, and Singapore on June 28th, followed by Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada on July 12th, offers new opportunities for the Vision Pro. By tapping into these new markets, Apple hopes to rejuvenate interest in its mixed reality headset and establish a stronger foothold in the global VR/AR market. As Apple continues to innovate and iterate on its products, the success of the Vision Pro’s international expansion will be closely watched by industry observers and tech enthusiasts alike.