Messmer the Impaler is a formidable boss in the “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC for Elden Ring. This guide will help you defeat him by outlining his attacks, recommended strategies, and key preparations.

Messmer the Impaler is a demigod boss located in the Shadow Keep’s Specimen Storehouse. He uses fire-based attacks and a long spear, making him a challenging opponent. The battle is divided into two phases, each with distinct moves and strategies required.

Phase One: The Flaming Spear

In the first phase, Messmer wields a flaming spear and employs several aggressive attacks:

Exploding Orb: Upon entering the arena, Messmer summons a fiery orb and slams it into the ground, causing an explosion. Dodge to avoid damage. Flaming Spear Combo: Messmer leaps into the air, spinning his spear before stabbing multiple times and then slamming it into the ground, causing spears to erupt. Dodge the initial attacks and retreat before the ground slam. Fire Grab: Messmer raises his hand and attempts to grab you, which is nearly fatal if successful. Dodge at the last possible moment to avoid this attack.

To deal with this phase, equip the highest level Flamedrake Talisman you have to reduce fire damage. Use a melee build with weapons that cause bleed, frostbite, or stagger damage, as Messmer is susceptible to these effects. Summoning Spirit Ashes or NPC allies like Hornsent can help distract Messmer and deal additional damage.

Phase Two: The Base Serpent Form

At around 50% health, Messmer transforms into Base Serpent Messmer, retaining many of his spear attacks but becoming more agile and incorporating snake-like moves:

Snake Summons: Messmer summons massive snakes that attack in sequence. Run backward and roll to the right to avoid them. Snake Bite: Messmer transforms into a snake and bites three times before slamming into the ground. Timing your dodges is crucial, as getting caught can be a one-hit KO. Dark Smoke and Snake Charge: Messmer surrounds himself in dark smoke before the snake charges forward. Roll away and then close in for a counterattack when Messmer reappears.

In this phase, patience is key. Avoid committing to long attack combos and focus on quick strikes after dodging his attacks. Messmer is more vulnerable to stagger and status effects in this form, so use this to your advantage.

General Tips and Strategies

Summon Allies: Summoning NPC allies or Spirit Ashes can provide crucial distractions and additional damage. The Mimic Tear Ashes, in particular, can be very effective.

Equipment and Talismans: Equip the Flamedrake Talisman +3 to mitigate fire damage. Use weapons and spells that inflict bleed, frostbite, or stagger.

Dodge and Counter: Many of Messmer’s attacks have clear telegraphs. Learn his patterns, dodge effectively, and capitalize on the brief windows to counterattack.

Stay Aggressive: In both phases, staying aggressive while avoiding reckless moves is essential. Press the attack when you see openings, but be ready to retreat and heal when necessary.

Rewards for Defeating Messmer

Upon defeating Messmer the Impaler, you will receive 400,000 Runes, the Remembrance of the Impaler, and Messmer’s Kindling. The Remembrance can be consumed for more Runes or exchanged for powerful weapons like the Spear of the Impaler or Messmer’s Orb. Messmer’s Kindling is a key item for advancing the DLC’s storyline.

By following these strategies and staying persistent, you can overcome Messmer the Impaler and progress further in the “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC.