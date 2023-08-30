Apple to Buy TSMC’s Entire Supply of 3nm Chips for 2023

The Cupertino powerhouse has acquired the vast majority of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) manufacturing capacity in a move that highlights its influence in the IT sector. The revelation, which first appeared in May, shows Apple’s forethought in reserving over 90% of TSMC’s pure-play foundry for its next products. According to current forecasts, Apple is expected to use all of TSMC’s capacity in 2023, mostly as a result of Intel’s delayed wafer requirements and subsequent modifications to the company’s CPU platform design plans.

Apple’s Growing Dominance and TSMC’s Pivot

The extraordinary level of control Apple has over TSMC’s production capacity reflects the company’s desire to keep its lead in semiconductor technology. The sales of 3nm chips from TSMC are anticipated to fall short of original projections due to Intel’s slow-moving orders. Despite the setback, TSMC still expects strong growth in the fourth quarter as it concentrates on mass-producing 3nm chips that meet Apple’s requirements.

Effects on TSMC’s Output

According to industry insiders consulted by DigiTimes, TSMC’s output from its 3nm process may decline in the fourth quarter, possibly by as many as 50,000 to 60,000 wafers each month. A decline in Apple’s orders is the cause of this decrease. TSMC’s 3nm process is now producing about 65,000 wafers each month. Even while this reduction might cause some anxiety, TSMC’s strategic partnership with Apple continues to be a key factor in the company’s expansion.

Apple’s Thrust on Cutting-Edge Technology

The A17 Bionic CPU, which is expected to power Apple’s next iPhone 15 Pro models, was created using TSMC’s first-generation 3nm technology, commonly known as N3B. Comparing this technology to the 4nm process that supported the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, it offers a staggering 35% increase in power efficiency and a 15% rise in performance.

Implications for Apple’s Product Lineup

Apple has goals beyond just making iPhones. The 3nm technology will also be used by the M3 chip, which is intended for iPads as well as Macs. The new 13-inch MacBook Air and the 24-inch iMac, both of which could be released as early as October, are among the gadgets that this innovation is expected to power. Furthermore, predictions made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirm Apple’s commitment to using M3 CPUs in its upcoming products. The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that will be available in 2024, according to Kuo, will use M3 Pro and M3 Max CPUs.

Testing the Waters: New Developments

Apple’s experimental attempts have been alluded to in recent stories. A chip with a 12-core CPU, an 18-core GPU, and 36GB of RAM is reportedly being tested by the business. The upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may use this processor as their primary M3 Pro component. Additionally, there may be changes to the Mac mini, since an M3 version may be in the works. With the model number “Mac 15,12,” this speculated Mac mini could include eight CPU cores (four efficiency cores and four performance cores), 10 graphics processor cores, and 24GB of RAM.

The Unveiling of Advanced Silicon Chips

According to information from The Information, Apple’s 3nm-processed silicon chips will include up to four dies and might support up to 40 computing cores. The M2 Pro and Max chips include 12-core CPUs, in contrast to the 10-core CPU found in the standard M2 chip. The most major development in Apple’s chip technology since 2020, 3nm carries the promise of a huge leap in multi-core performance and efficiency.

Conclusion

The company’s calculated move to secure TSMC’s production capabilities highlights its persistent dedication to technological leadership. The growing partnership between two tech behemoths strengthens Apple’s sway over the semiconductor sector. The effects of this decision will probably ripple through Apple’s product line and the larger semiconductor industry as the tech landscape changes, further solidifying the company’s position as a pathfinder in innovation.

