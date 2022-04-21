Apple to compensate Brazilian Customer over $1,000 for selling iPhone without a charger

According to a MacRumors claim, the Cupertino-based company is breaking consumer regulations by selling an iPhone without a charger in the package. For those who aren’t aware, Apple removed the charger from the box in 2020. The corporation said that the decision was made for environmental reasons, but many believe that it was intended to save money on shipping expenses due to smaller retail boxes. Additionally, not sending chargers helps them save money.

As a result of the move, various governments have taken action against Apple, compelling the corporation to distribute its iPhones with the chargers. Now, a judge in Brazil, which has been critical of Apple’s stance, has ordered the corporation to pay the consumer for the lack of a charger in the amount of more than $1,000 USD. Brazil had also penalized the company 2 million dollars in 2021 for violating consumer regulations.

This argument raged on, and it appeared like Apple might be forced to send every iPhone in the country with a charger. The corporation, on the other hand, claimed that many consumers already have chargers in their homes. The brand also mentioned the environmental benefits of removing chargers and the iPhone box’s smaller footprint.

According to the country’s Consumer Code (CDC), gadgets like smartphones must come with a charger and can be sold separately, but this is not required. According to the report, the court’s injunction prohibits “tie sales.” According to local publication Tecmundo, a “tie sale” is when a customer is forced to buy two products in order for one of them to fully function.

“This is a sale married by concealment… of abusive and illegal commercial practice, undermining the Consumer Protection Code,” the judge said (in translation.)

The CDC’s goal is to safeguard the weakest element of the contractual relationship, ensuring that it is protected against abusive practices and provisions in the delivery of products and services.

According to Fernando Capez, the leader of the consumer group Procon-SP, Brazil previously fined Apple $2 million for breaking consumer law and disrespecting Brazilian customers.

In 2018, an Australian court ordered Apple to pay a $6.6 million punishment for misleading customers who purchased its products between February 2015 and February 2016.

After reviewing hundreds of customer complaints about the “error 53,” the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) launched a case against Apple and its Australian subsidiary in the Australian Federal Court, according to Efe news.

After downloading an update to Apple’s iOS operating system, certain iPhones and iPads became unusable due to a technical malfunction.

Apple acknowledged that it refused to repair the smartphones of at least 275 Australian consumers, claiming that they had already been serviced by a third party.