Apple to increase battery replacement costs

For all iPhone models older than the iPhone 14, Apple has confirmed that probably later this year, the price of iPhone replacement batteries will rise.

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” according to the company’s support page.

According to an approximation calculator on the firm’s site, Apple costs approximately $69 for a replacement battery on the bulk of iPhone models.

The price hike will extend to individuals who do not have an AppleCare or AppleCare+ subscription for existing devices.

Users with the AppleCare+ subscription, although, are not required to pay anything for a battery replacement once their battery life has fallen below 80%. The 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro versions are apparently being produced by the tech firm and are expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2024.

The OLED iPad Pro variants are anticipated to have larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screens, which could bring in devices with thinner bezels, according to MacRumors. As mini-LED has maintained to be kept for the more premium iPad Pro model, Apple currently offers two iPad Pro models: a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a standard LCD display.

Recently, Apple has been facing lawsuits on the charges that the sensor of Apple watches used to read the pulse only works properly on white and fair skin, while the accuracy of the oximeter is less in dark skin people.

The lawsuit claimed that researchers “confirmed the clinical significance of racial bias of pulse oximetry using records of patients taken during and before the pandemic.”

As a result, “reliance on pulse oximetry to triage patients and adjust supplemental oxygen levels may place Black patients at increased risk for hypoxemia”.

Further, “For decades, there have been reports that such devices were significantly less accurate in measuring blood oxygen levels based on skin colour,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The ‘real world significance’ of this bias lay unaddressed until the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which converged with a greater awareness of structural racism which exists in many aspects of society,” it added.