Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, says leaks:

Apple has planned to debut new items this year, but the new products will also contain the most well-known MacBook portfolio. So, how psyched are you with the MacBook lineup for 2023? We, like you, are quite enthusiastic about the release of this new beast.

But, hey, wouldn’t it be fantastic to get at least a glimmer of insight into what Apple has planned for 2023? Especially, we have brought updates on what could be the most anticipated Macbooks, which the MacBook Air 2023 will feature. So, here are all of the updates for this sale for you.

Apple MacBook Air 2023 features a bigger 15-inch panel

The first and most significant information we have for this year’s MacBook series is that this year, the Cupertino titan, Apple, will finally improve their display and will be releasing a larger display that will be stretched across 15 inches.

The most recent rumors concerning Apple’s MacBook Air came from a prominent Apple source named Gurman, who is recognized for providing considerably more dependable and real information.

According to reports, the source claims that this year will see the arrival of a new variety to the MacBook Air portfolio, this time in a larger 15-inch size.

More specifically, it was said that Apple will use a similar design influenced by the previously released 13-inch device for this variation.

Also, for this year’s model, we may witness Apple Macbook Air 2023 powered by the newest M2 processor. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, may be content with a larger M2 Pro chipset.

Conclusion:

To summarise, the next 15-inch MacBook Air from Apple will most likely be equipped with a high-end CPU and, of course, a larger display. Will it be replacing the 13-inch MacBook Pro? Well, it’s something we’ll have to wait for formal confirmation on.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch 2023 FAQs

Does MacBook Air have a 15-inch?

You no longer have to settle for the standard 13-inch MacBook Air model. Now, for the 2023 MacBook Air model, it’s been reported that both a 13-inch and a 15-inch MacBook Air model would be released.

Is there a new MacBook Air coming out in 2023?

Yes, Apple will release a new MacBook Air in 2023. In reality, two new MacBook Air versions will be released this year, with significant improvements to the display and speed.

Is there a MacBook Air of 16 inches?

There is no such thing as a 16-inch MacBook Air! However, this year will see the release of an Apple MacBook Air in a 15-inch form rather than a 16-inch variant.

What is the latest MacBook Air generation?

The latest MacBook Air Generation you can buy right now is the MacBook Air 2022. However, soon in the first quarter of 2023, we will see the latest generation, the MacBook Air 2023 make its way to launch.