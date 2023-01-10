Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh plans to testify against SBF

Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh has recently met with US prosecutors and plans to testify against SBF. He is now the 3rd member of the people who seek a cooperation deal with the US to give evidence and talk about the crypto exchange collapse. The other two members are Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX.

Nishad Singh visits US Attorney’s Office

The former engineering chief recently visited the NY US Attorney’s Office for a proffer session. It is a meeting between authorities and individuals under investigation. The premise of such meetings is to gain information about ongoing investigations while offering immunity to the individual providing the same. However, everything is up to the prosecutors. They will decide the value of the information provided by Nishad and then decide on whether to offer him a cooperation deal. In that case, he will plead guilty and will get some leniency in his sentence.

If this deal goes through, SBF will have 3 of his internal team members standing against him in court. This will increase the chance of his being prosecuted for the criminal charges he pleads not guilty to. The criminal charges against him are wire fraud, commodities and securities fraud, misusing customer funds and many more.

What did Singh do?

Nishad Singh was a significant Democratic donor who has given over $9.3 million to Democratic candidates and committees since 2020, including $8 million in the last election cycle, and may have insight into the campaign finance side of FTX. One of the largest recipients of Singh’s contributions was Mind The Gap, a PAC founded by Bankman-Fried’s mother, which received $1 million from Singh in April 2021. In addition, bankruptcy court filings show that Singh received hundreds of millions in loans from Alameda Research.

Why are people coming forward?

There is a lot of fear now among those involved in the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Damian Williams, a US attorney, issued a warning for those involved in the fraud. He said now is the time to come forward; their patience will not last forever. And it is obvious that the ones who reach the authorities first and provide usable information will be the ones to get a plea deal. So, Nisahd Signh visisted the US Attorney’s Office.

