I have and I think it is important to discuss it to keep up with the trends in the tech market. Well, sit comfortably for a second and here comes the big thing. With the Apple announcements at the recent WorldWide Developer Conference, Apple has been making a lot of waves lately. In the event, they launched a completely new line of AI products dubbed Apple Intelligence and announced a collaboration with OpenAI. But that is not all – here is a twist that has become extremely popular among weavers and producers, and among the public.

So, what’s the scoop? Apple is starting to merge OpenAI’s ChatGPT functionalities with Siri. Picture yourself posing a question to Siri and then receiving cheeky responses that ChatGPT would provide by searching the internet for some deft and swift solutions. Sounds cool, right? But wait just a minute, there is a BUT! And it is a big BUT – but you can only have it if you wish to spend extra cash on it.

Even Apple, the pie-in-the-sky company with privacy elitist tendencies, appreciates that not everyone wants their life monitored by an AI. Thus, they have gone to allow users to opt out of this specific feature that incorporates ChatGPT. Ih, eh, yes, sir, it’s not a typo here, indeed. But if you do not like the overall AI setting, you can just tell the robot a ‘No thank you’ and continue with whatever you are doing.

This is a surprising decision amid growing concerns with the role of artificial intelligence and privacy. Well, I understand that people in the board or just the workers in OpenAI have been discussing their worries too. People feel that it pushes the boundaries with risky behavior to turn a profit more than it cares about the accountability. WithApple picking up the point, it thought it wise to address these worries.

Now, let me tell you something quite interesting. However, upon release of the news, who else could come out to defend the project but the man in charge of both Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk. Interview – Good Ya, just one word, but oh!, so powerful! As you have seen, Musk has been very outspoken about his concerns with the security of Artificial Intelligence. He even suggested that he could block Apple gadgets from operating in Tesla and SpaceX if Apple incorporated the OpenAI technology fully into its applications. This could not have been described as any other term than this… power move!

Experts including technology pundits have similar worries as Musk. They’re a bit apprehensive about joining forces with Apple and OpenAI, not to mention that it entails sharing personal information. However, with this opt-out option, it feels like Apple is going in the right direction sometimes. It is like the others are telling them, “Hey, we understand what you are going through, and we will defend you.”

But what was even more shocking was not over yet. They also launched the new iOS 18, which has some awesome features incorporated in it. From more options on customization to a brighter future for messaging, it seems like Apple is here to make our lives better and our interactions with our iDevices happier. Just like getting more crayons means more color options, more options can only mean more creativity.

To sum it all up, Apple’s provision of the opt-out provision for ChatGPT is good news for those who are concerned about their privacy. It implies that they are paying attention to what we have to say as their valued clients and are dedicated to our security. But when even such visionaries as Elon Musk approve it then we can feel that it is at least going in the right direction.

So, the next time you engage Siri in an informal chat, know that you have a choice and can make it. So, whether or not you’re an ‘AI in a week’ kind of person, Apple has your back. And who knows, perhaps that is only the start of even more fun addictions to more user friendly technology advancements.