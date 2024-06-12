This fall Apple is giving is something new and shiny, with iOS 18. Of all the cool updates that is out, there is a small change that might help make your tech life a little easier. It is time to renegotiate Apple ID on the terms of Apple Account.

What’s Changing?

Apple is releasing iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, and with these new updates, they are changing this slightly. Exciting news, Apple ID is no longer called that way – it is now known as Apple Account. But don’t worry, this isn’t as drastic as turning your iPhone into a banana (wouldn’t that be a sight!). All your logins and passwords, as well as your services such as iCloud, Apple Music or Apple TV plus will remain intact. It is similar to the process of changing the name of the best teddy bear which you have always cherished.

Why the Change?

So, why is Apple making this kind of change? Well, as much as one might be inclined to think that it is just a change of a button, it is a strategic decision. You understand what I meant when sometimes I used the term ‘Apple account’ instead of ‘Apple ID’ when seeking assistance? Apple noticed this too. When they decided to rename it the Apple Account they are simplifying the name so that people don’t get confused and can receive the help that they need. Suppose you are in an Apple store and instead of using the terms Apple ID and getting a blank look, you use ‘Apple Account,’ and there you have it – it makes perfect sense. It is simply like saying ‘Can I have a ‘soda’ or ‘Can I have a ‘pop’ When one is changed to the other it really matters.

Simplifying Tech Support

As someone who used to work at Apple, let me tell you a little secret: Fifty percent of the people contacting the tech support are likely to report login troubles. Indeed, you read that correctly. Customers arrive with questions about their Apple ID, email connected to iCloud, or a four-digit number on the phone. In this case, Apple wants to disambiguate itself from some of these by dubbing it Apple Account. Well it’s like when you put labels on all your kitchen jars – voila, searching for the sugar is such a breeze.

A Consistent Experience

Another great thing with this change is that it makes all of it consistent. All devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac or even through Apple Watch utilize the same Apple Account login. That is why it is like having one key that can open all the doors that are in the house. Not having to deal with multiple keys and forgetting where each fits.

What Else Is New in iOS 18?

Although the Apple Account transition is clean, iOS 18 is full of other interesting features as well. The new areas of strength for Apple are customization, Apple Intelligence, and the renewed Photos application. These ‘big changes’ are more like cherry on top of your ice-cream sundae: they just add a fun and delightful twist to everything.

The Future of Apple

Apple never sleeps looking for ways to do things better and to make our existence easier. This little name change from Apple ID to Apple Account is just another step in that direction. It may not look like much but this is where it all counts, it is the little things that count most. You know that small change in a routine can drastically improve your day? Well, that is what this update does for your technology usage.