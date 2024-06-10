Apple is gearing up to unveil iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024. This eagerly anticipated update is set to bring significant AI-driven features while ensuring compatibility with a wide range of iPhone models. Let’s delve into what iOS 18 has in store, from its release date and compatibility to its exciting new features and how it integrates with Apple’s hardware.

iOS 18 Release Date

The big reveal of iOS 18 will take place during Apple’s WWDC 2024, kicking off on June 10 at 10:00 AM PDT (1:00 PM EDT). You can catch the event live on Apple Events or the Apple YouTube channel. For those who prefer a written scoop, detailed coverage will be available on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive X (formerly Twitter) account.

Typically, Apple rolls out a developer preview of the new iOS on the same day as the announcement. These previews are often unstable and not suitable for daily use, but they help developers update their apps for the final release. A more stable public beta usually follows about a month later. Last year, the iOS 17 public beta dropped on July 13, 2023. The final version of iOS 18 is expected to hit devices in mid to late September, coinciding with the launch of new iPhone models.

iOS 18 Compatibility

iOS 18 will maintain compatibility with the same devices as iOS 17, ensuring that iPhone XR and newer models, including those sporting the A12 Bionic chip, can run the update. Here’s the full list of devices expected to support iOS 18:

iPhone 16 Pro (Max)

iPhone 16 (Plus)

iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

iPhone 15 (Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro (Max)

iPhone 14 (Plus)

iPhone 13 Pro (Max)

iPhone 13 (Plus)

iPhone 12 Pro (Max)

iPhone 12 (Plus)

iPhone 11 Pro (Max)

iPhone 11 (Plus)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS (Max)

iPhone SE (2nd, 3rd generation)

Additionally, iPadOS 18 will bid farewell to support for certain older models while still embracing the seventh-generation iPad.

AI-Powered Enhancements

A standout feature of iOS 18 is its integration of AI, known as “Apple Intelligence.” This upgrade promises to turbocharge Siri, leveraging large language model (LLM) technology akin to ChatGPT. Siri is expected to become more conversational, smarter, and adept at interacting with apps in novel ways. Apple’s in-house AI model, dubbed Ajax, aims to enhance various iOS functions, from Spotlight to Mail, with new capabilities like text summarization and context-sensitive responses.

Accessibility and Usability Improvements

iOS 18 will introduce several new accessibility features showcased during Apple’s Global Accessibility Awareness Day. These include hands-free eye control, vehicle motion cues, haptic feedback, vocal shortcuts, voice control for CarPlay, a virtual trackpad, and hover typing for easier web navigation.

Password Management and Other Enhancements

A standalone Apple Passwords app is on the horizon, promising simplified access to stored passwords in iCloud Keychain. iOS 18 will also bring improvements to home screen customization, text effects in Messages, custom routes in Apple Maps, voice memos in Notes, and smarter notifications and Control Center customization.

Potential RCS Support

Speculation surrounds the possible introduction of Rich Communication Service (RCS) support in iOS 18, which could enhance messaging between iOS and Android devices.

Hardware Integration

iOS 18’s focus on AI will heavily influence its integration with Apple’s hardware. While newer iPhone models are expected to handle AI operations on-device, older models may rely more on cloud processing. Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models will boast the A18 chip, equipped with an enhanced machine learning core for local AI processing.

iOS 18 promises to be a game-changer, with its emphasis on AI-driven features, enhanced accessibility, and broad device compatibility. As always, the update will be free for compatible devices, delivering a host of exciting new features and improvements when it rolls out in the fall.