Diablo 4, the latest entry in Blizzard Entertainment’s iconic action RPG series, offers players a dark and immersive world to explore. One of the exciting features in this game is the ability to have pets. Pets in Diablo 4 are more than just cosmetic companions; they can aid you in various ways, making your adventures in Sanctuary even more enjoyable. This guide will help you understand how to get a pet in Diablo 4, including where to find them and what benefits they offer.

Pets in Diablo 4 are non-combat companions that follow your character around. Unlike pets in other games that might assist in combat, Diablo 4’s pets primarily serve cosmetic purposes and offer utility features such as picking up gold. They add a touch of personalization and flair to your character, making them a sought-after addition for many players.

How to Obtain Pets in Diablo 4

Getting a pet in Diablo 4 requires a bit of effort and exploration. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to obtain one:

1. Complete Seasonal Journeys

One of the most common ways to get pets in Diablo 4 is by participating in the seasonal content. Each season in Diablo 4 comes with a set of challenges and objectives known as the Seasonal Journey. Completing these objectives rewards players with various items, including pets.

To start a Seasonal Journey:

Select the Seasonal Character option when creating a new character.

Progress through the season’s chapters by completing the tasks listed in each chapter.

Upon completing certain chapters, you’ll receive pets as rewards.

2. Participate in Events

Blizzard often hosts special events in Diablo 4 that can reward players with unique pets. These events are typically time-limited and may require you to complete specific objectives or challenges. Keep an eye on the in-game announcements and the official Diablo 4 website for information about upcoming events.

3. Purchase from In-Game Store

For players who prefer a quicker route, pets can also be purchased from the in-game store using real money. The store often features exclusive pets that aren’t available through other means. While this option isn’t for everyone, it’s a straightforward way to acquire some of the game’s more unique companions.

4. Explore and Complete Achievements

Some pets can be unlocked by completing specific achievements within the game. These achievements might require you to explore certain areas, defeat particular bosses, or complete hidden objectives. Check your achievements tab to see if any pets are listed as rewards and aim to complete those tasks.

Benefits of Having a Pet in Diablo 4

While pets in Diablo 4 don’t engage in combat, they still provide several benefits that can enhance your gameplay experience:

1. Automatic Gold Pickup

One of the most useful features of pets is their ability to automatically pick up gold for you. This can save you time and effort, allowing you to focus on battling enemies and exploring dungeons without worrying about missing any loot.

2. Cosmetic Appeal

Pets add a layer of customization to your character. With a wide variety of pets available, you can choose one that best fits your character’s aesthetic or your personal preferences. This helps make your character stand out in both solo and multiplayer play.

3. Bragging Rights

Some pets are rare and difficult to obtain, making them a symbol of your dedication and skill. Having a rare pet can be a status symbol among the Diablo 4 community, showcasing your accomplishments and hard work.

Pets in Diablo 4 are a fun and rewarding addition to the game. Whether you’re completing seasonal challenges, participating in events, or exploring the world, there are numerous ways to obtain these delightful companions. Not only do they add a cosmetic touch to your character, but they also provide useful features like automatic gold pickup.