As we step into 2024, Apple TV+ continues its commitment to prioritizing quality over quantity in its content offerings. This platform, widely used by Apple users globally, may not have the volume of content that competitors like Disney+, HBO, Hulu, or Netflix offer. However, it excels in delivering high-quality content.

No matter your preferences, Apple TV+ has an array of shows that promise a dramatic January for its viewers. Here is a list of shows and movies releasing on Apple TV+ in January 2024. There are series that span a range of genres, including biopics, crime dramas, sci-fi dramas, and war dramas.

Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air is a war drama miniseries from the creators of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. It follows the airmen of the 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit in the Eighth Air Force during World War II.

The series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, and Nikolai Kinski. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Tim Van Patten. It is set to premiere on January 26, 2024, on Apple TV+.

For All Mankind

For All Mankind, first released on November 1, 2019, is a sci-fi drama series that imagines an alternate history where the space race never ended. It explores the lives of NASA astronauts and their families, as well as the political and social implications of the space program.

The fourth season focuses on the asteroid heist, a risky mission to secure the future of the Mars colony. The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, and Jodi Balfour.

The drama series is created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. The ninth episode of the fourth season aired on January 5, 2024, on Apple TV+, with the finale on January 12, 2024.

Criminal Record

This is a crime drama series that follows two brilliant detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction, dealing with issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. The series stars Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Aysha Kala, Dionne Brown, and Shaun Dooley. Criminal Record is created by Paul Rutman and John Orloff. It is currently airing on Apple TV+.

Napoleon

Napoleon is a biographical film that portrays the life and legacy of Napoleon Bonaparte, one of the most influential and controversial figures in history. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, who has previously helmed historical epics such as Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven. The film stars Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, who transforms himself into a charismatic and ambitious emperor.

The film covers Napoleon’s rise from a young soldier to a powerful ruler, his military conquests across Europe and beyond, and his downfall after his defeat at Waterloo. The film also explores Napoleon’s complex and often tumultuous relationships with his wives, allies, and enemies. The film had a limited theatrical release and is expected to stream on Apple TV+ sometime in January 2024.