APPLE UPDATE: Apple October event to launch new iPad with M2 chipset

There has been a lot of hype floating around about the upcoming new iPhone 14 series which is said to be launched officially on September 7th through a launch event which is named “Far Out” launch event.

However, this new launch event will be showcasing the new iPhones and Watch series launch, but what about the new iPads?

So, if you are also among the users who have been waiting up to get in hands with this new iPad series coming with refreshed 2022 specifications then here we have brought the complete details you should know:

Apple iPads with M2 chipset to launch in October this year

So as a piece of good news now it’s been said that soon after iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8, Apple will be soon coming up with a new iPad series that will be powered with a powerful new M2 processor onboard.

Although on the software side, we have also got a glimpse of what the new iPadOS 16 will look like and this OS will be coming out of the box.

Adding more details about these new iPads, as we mentioned in the title above, it’s been said that these new iPads for 2022 will be getting an upgrade and specifically the top-end variant which is the iPad Pro 2022 will be powered with the latest new Apple’s M2 processor onboard which was launched just back in June this year.

Apple iPhone 14 is believed to have four distinct varaints, but we believe this new trend, which includes a Max variant, will not make its way to iPads. As a result, no much changes are anticipated for Apple iPads.

Getting on the feature side, these new iPads will be coming with two different screen model which includes an 11-inch LCD screen and also a 12.9-inch mini LED display. Here we will see the support for the MagSafe port too.

Affordable iPad 2022 Series

Besides all this, it’s been also said that there will be an affordable iPad series coming by Apple where we will see a Apple adopting USB Type-C port instead of a lightning port like its previous year models. So, it’s quite clear that Apple has been working with the transition of iPads to Type C ports.

Also, on the processor side, we expected that this new iPad 2022 model will be coming with an older A14 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 12 model. However, this chipset has been added to cut the cost of this new iPad.