Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 converted to fully functioning Windows Phone

In recent times we have seen many such smartphones being converted into Windows phones and this trend seems to continue now. Recently the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 which comes with the flavor of Android and Samsung’s One UI was seen with a mobile-friendly Windows operating system onboard. T

his new tweak was showcased by a popular YouTube named Mark Spurrell who converted this new foldable to a fully functioning Windows phone working within a bigger 7.6inch screen. Let’s know more about this new foldable windows phone:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 converted to Windows Folding Phone

In the YouTube video posted by Mark Spurrell, it was seen him converting this new foldable into a fully functioning Windows phone. Although, Mark didn’t actually fully hack the system of the phone instead he just added up a highly customizable Windows launcher which will be working on top of the Android on which this smartphone has been working.

To get this new Windows look, there are two new launchers being used here where one launcher will be used for the outer display and then the other launcher will be used for the bigger inner screen.

NOTE: It was not possible t use two separate launchers somehow Spurrell has worked on this limited with a new Bixby Routine.

However, as we mentioned here even the outer screen has been utilized where we will get to see a Square Home which showcases a Metro-inspired interface. And as you jump inside to a bigger 7.6-inch display, here you will see the fully functioning Windows which is operated by a Win-X launcher onboard. To know more you can just have a look at this new Windows folding phone by Samsung if that sounds convincing:

Adding more details about this newly customized foldable! It’s been said that the outer display of this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is running a new Windows 8.1 mobile version which comes with Metro theme features too. The icons in the outer display look quite similar to what Windows phones come with.

This new smartphone comes with Windows 11-like theme onboard which comes with a heavily Windows 11-styled Start Menu, Taskbar, and even desktop icons. Also, the notification shade in this smartphone is inspired by how it looks in Windows 11. If you are also looking to try out such modifications to your smartphone then maybe you can just watch the video of Mark and how he turned his Android smartphone into a functioning Windows phone.