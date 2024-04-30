Apple’s ambition plan to bring the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality together has been on plans since more than a decade and with the year 2024, finally we got to see Apple bringing all of its patents and research and development to the reality with the launch of the all new Apple Vision Pro launch.

Despite of having a gap of around two long years between the initial announcement to making the Vision Pro reality with the launch event, the all new Vision Pro did bring a huge disruption in the world of VR, thanks it’s amazing and newly built hardware as well as the software integration, definitely it was among the best launches for Apple just like how Apple has done it in the past with the iPhone launch too.

And taking ahead with the Vision Pro, right now we have new speculations floating around about the next generation Vision Pro, the Vision Pro 2 which is speculated to make its way to launch in 2026 and already we have the cupertino giant who has started to work on its development.

As the Vision Pro 2 goes through the developmental stages right now, here we have got you covered with new rumored updates for this VR headset which also hints the launch for SE variant for the Vision headset. Let’s now jump into the latest updates regarding it.

Apple Vision Pro 2 and SE – Cupertino giant already started its DEVELOPMENT! Launch Expected for 2026

Things got clear with the famous Apple tipster, Mark Gurman who is more known for his reliable leaks especially with the future Apple products this also includes 2026 roadmap for the launch of the all new Vision Pro 2 too! However, his statement regarding the Vision Pro 2 shared that the new Vision Pro 2 would not only be the Apple focus for the 2026.

Apple seem to have heard about the fans’ cries on premium pricing for the generation Vision Pro which has possibly resulted in developing the SE variant or let’s call it a miniature variant or to bring a smile on your face, it’s going to be a cheaper Vison Pro coming up.

So, Any hints for Apple Vision SE?

Well, we are not quite sure with the naming convention followed for the iPhone and Watch models where we do have the SE models for both but if Apple does follow yes the cheaper and lighter variant for the Apple Vision will be getting a finalized name of Apple Vision SE.

Talking about the Apple Vision SE, well, it’s not assured on what will be Apple doing to cut cost and bring the whole Apple Vision Pro cost down to budget friendly price tag! If we go with the hardware pricing, hints does points to “EYE SIGHT DISPLAY” as the micro LED panel by Sony which is now being used on the Vision Pro are really expensive which adds up to the premium cost of the Vision Pro 1.

So dumping the Eye sight display could be the first go for Apple! Other than this, we expect Apple to again go ahead and make some changes on its processing side where instead of going with the new Apple R series chipset combined with the most powerful M series chipset, we might see downgrading the chipset to an A Series chipset from the iPhones!

Well, will this affect the overall performance? Well, as we say, things are still not confirmed! Let’s wait till things gets confirmed officially. For now, let’s keep on speculating but definitely we will be covering the latest updates on the Vision Pro 2 as well as the Vision Pro SE in the coming time.