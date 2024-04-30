Are you ready to delve into the depths of adventure and uncover the secrets hidden within the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3? This guide will walk you through the intricate steps required to enact the Helsik Ritual, granting you access to Raphael’s ornate mansion nestled within the fiery depths of Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

Journey to the Devil’s Fee

Your quest begins in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate, where you must seek out Helsik, the enigmatic shopkeeper residing within the Devil’s Fee. Located in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate, north of the Lower City – Central Wall Waypoint, Helsik’s shop is a haven for those brave enough to seek passage to the Nine Hells. Rumors swirl around Devil’s Fee, hinting at the peculiar nature of its proprietor and the knowledge he holds regarding accessing otherworldly realms. However, gathering these whispers beforehand is optional; players can venture to the shop at their leisure.

Negotiating with Helsik

Upon entering the Devil’s Fee, you’ll come face to face with Helsik himself. As a devout follower of Mammon, the Lord of Avarice, Helsik is not one to part with his knowledge easily. However, for the right price, he’s willing to divulge the secrets necessary to reach the House of Hope.

Helsik offers three methods for obtaining this vital information:

Paying the Price: Fork over the hefty sum of 20,000 Gold as initially requested. Intimidation Tactics: Employ your prowess in intimidation to coerce Helsik into lowering the price to a more manageable 10,000 Gold. Persuasion Skills: Use your charm and wit to persuade Helsik to accept a specific artifact from Raphael’s mansion in exchange for the ritual knowledge.

Whichever path you choose, upon reaching an agreement with Helsik, he’ll provide you with an ancient grimoire detailing the intricacies of the Helsik Ritual and the required items for its completion.

Executing the Helsik Ritual

Armed with the knowledge gleaned from Helsik’s grimoire, you’ll ascend to the Ritual Room located upstairs in the Devil’s Fee. Here, amidst the eerie ambiance, you’ll find a bloody circle awaiting the placement of five specific objects: a skull, the Coin of Mammon, a diamond, incense, and the Infernal Marble.

The placement of these items is crucial:

Skull: Position the skull at the center point nearest the altar. Coin of Mammon: Place this item in the circle immediately clockwise from the skull. Diamond: Position the diamond in the bottom right corner circle. Incense: Place the incense in the circle directly adjacent to the diamond, on the bottom left. Infernal Marble: Finally, center the Infernal Marble within the heart of the bloody sigil.

With each item carefully positioned, the Helsik Ritual will be set into motion, summoning a portal to the Nine Hells and granting you and your party access to Avernus and the coveted House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Embark on this perilous journey, delve into the mysteries of the Nine Hells, and claim your rightful place within the House of Hope. With determination and cunning, you’ll conquer the challenges that lie ahead, emerging victorious as the master of your own destiny in Baldur’s Gate 3.