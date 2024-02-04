Apple Vision Pro made its way to release just back on the 2nd of February this year. Right after the launch, we had Apple and the new users of the Apple Vision Pro taking over social media, where many users who bought the Apple Vision Pro could be seen using this unique piece of mixed reality technology in real life.

As many users have been trying out using the new Apple Vision Pro in different places, we have a unique X Tweet from Mario Nawfal, who has taken the attention of many Apple lovers where the enthusiasts could be seen combining both emerging latest tech, including the Tesla’s Self Driving as well as the Apple’s Mixed Reality headset which has resulted in getting mixed reactions from the fans.

Apple Vision Pro combined with Tesla Self-Driving – Netizens share mixed reactions

Regarding revolutionizing tech, Tesla’s self-driving technology has pushed the automobile industry to a new level, and right after Tesla, we had Apple, who now took the attention of many people worldwide with their Mixed Reality, where you get both Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

Talking about the netizens’ reactions, the comment section of Tweet X was spread with some mixed reaction comments where people could be seen posting the worst possible future with the latest technology. In contrast, few fans loved how technology has been growing up.

Apple Vision Pro Combined with Tesla Self Driving is Peak Multitaskingpic.twitter.com/qVrpOixAV8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 3, 2024

Fans shared many reactions. How do you feel about it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

What is Tesla Self-Driving Technology?

Tesla Autopilot is a futuristic technology where you get the support for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which, in simple words, is an Automatic Drive Car.

This feature has existed for a long time, and Tesla owners can upgrade to Enhanced Autopilot. You get many other additional features: automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane centering.

All about Apple Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro has been among the most anticipated tech gadgets since last year, and after a year-long wait, we have the tech gadgets making their way.

The headset is initially set to be available in parts of the U.S. The headset comes with the power of the latest new M2 processor combined with the all-newly developed R1 chipset. The duo processors are housed to process data and showcase output using 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

Over and above, you also get two different Ultra High Resolution displays that combined produce around 3 million pixels and create a 4K display, with the capability of Virtual Reality display up to 100 feet wide.

Inside the lens, you also get the best high-performing eye tracking system that helps over-function the smartphone.

For people who wear spectacles, you get the EyeSight feature, which helps the Vision Pro headset adjust to perspective eyesight. Talking more about this new Vision Pro, on the battery end, you get up to 2 hours of battery life, and the new Vision Pro can also be used directly while being plugged in.

The headset weighs around 650 grams, depending on the light seal and headband configuration you have opted for. Compared to other headsets, the Vision Pro headset is relatively heavier than Meta Quest 3 and PlayStation VR2.