Don’t we all enjoy receiving rewards and incentives? What if you get these benefits simply because you payed your rent or other bills on time? It appears to be too good to be true, but the CRED App has made it a reality. As a CRED member, the customer receives CRED coins as a reward for making timely credit card bill payments. Customers who use CRED can earn one coin for every rupee paid off on their bills. As a result, customers can use the coins to earn various rewards on the CRED App.

If a person does not want to use the services of any company, they can use the Kill the Bill feature of this App. Otherwise, it is preferable to use your CRED Coins to obtain services from various companies that will provide you with many more benefits than Cashback redemption through CRED’s ‘Kill the Bill’ feature.

Do you want to exchange your CRED coins for cash? This is accomplished simply by selecting the option to ‘burn’ your CRED coins for cashback, which is credited directly to the customer’s credit card.

Every time a customer pays his or her Credit Card bill, he or she will receive an equivalent number of CRED coins. For example, if a customer pays a Rs. 20,000 credit card bill, he or she will receive 20,000 CRED coins.

CRED App has created a slew of incredible benefits that can be obtained simply by paying off your credit card bills on time. You can also redeem the CRED coins you earned by using the KillTheBill deal by receiving a discount on your next purchase or a movie ticket.

How to Use CRED Coins in Amazon

